Dembele, Mbappe, Yamal Nominated For Globe Soccer Awards

PSG stars Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s rave of the moment, Lamine Yamal, have been nominated for the Best Men’s Player of the Year award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

The organisers announced a 15-man list of nominees on Wednesday, including Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Vinícius Júnior, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Cole Palmer, Pedri, Raphinha, Mohamed Salah, Vitinha, and rising sensation Lamine Yamal.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele is the favourite to win the award after leading PSG to a historic treble last season.

African Player of the Year, Achraf Hakimi, is the only player from the continent to be nominated for the prestigious award.

European champions PSG have five representatives, and Real Madrid and Barcelona have four players in contention.

Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi was nominated for the young player of the year category alongside Desire Doue, Arda Guler, João Neves, Kenan Yildiz, and Ben Seghir.

Al-Ahli, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Flamengo, PSG, Liverpool, and Sporting Lisbon were nominated for the club of the year award.

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia won the Asian Champions League with a 2-0 win over Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale 2 0.

Brazil’s Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores, defeating Palmeiras in the final (1-0).

Chelsea won the Conference League and the Club World Cup, while Liverpool won the Premier League title last season.

Barcelona emerged as champions in the Spanish La Liga, and Bayern Munich won the German Bundesliga title, while PSG won the treble.

The award is organised by Globe Soccer and involves participation from international football organisations such as UEFA, the UAE Pro League, ECA (European Clubs Association), and EFAA (European Association of Football Agents). It is held annually in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The awards are given to individuals and entities within the football industry for their achievements.

The selection process for award recipients involves two stages of voting, where football fans worldwide participate.

In the first stage, the public selects the finalists from a set of nominees. In the second stage, the final decision is made by both public votes and a jury comprising football professionals such as journalists, agents, coaches, and ex-players.