Democracy Under Threat Over APC Alleged One-Party Rule – Yabo

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A leading opposition figure in Sokoto State, Ambassador Faruk Malami Yabo, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of threatening Nigeria’s democracy through alleged political infiltration, suppression of opposition parties and attempts to establish what he described as a one-party dominance across the country.

Yabo, a former diplomat and senatorial aspirant ahead of the 2027 general elections, made the remarks while addressing journalists and supporters shortly after receiving endorsements from stakeholders across his senatorial district.

According to him, the growing support for his candidature reflects the people’s desire for credible leadership, inclusive governance and a clearer political direction for Sokoto State.

He said many Nigerians have become increasingly frustrated with the current state of governance, particularly in the areas of security, agriculture, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

Yabo also commended former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for stepping down from the senatorial race in his favour.

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He described Tambuwal’s decision as an act of statesmanship that strengthened unity within the opposition and attracted national attention.

“I must sincerely extend my profound gratitude to Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for deciding to step down for me. His action demonstrated maturity, sacrifice and leadership”

Yabo noted that replacing Tambuwal politically would remain a difficult task because of the former governor’s extensive political experience and contributions to Sokoto State and Nigeria.

He recalled Tambuwal’s political journey from the House of Representatives, where he represented Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency from 2003, to serving as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015, before becoming governor of Sokoto State for two terms and later a senator.

“Tambuwal’s political influence and achievements have continued to shape politics in Sokoto State and beyond,” Yabo stated.

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Speaking on his own political movement, Yabo explained that his defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 was driven by ideology and vision rather than personal ambition.

He insisted that he and his supporters joined the PDP after major positions in the party had already been occupied, stressing that their intention was to contribute to governance and development rather than displace existing party members.

“We joined the PDP because we believed in a vision for Sokoto State. It was not about fighting for positions because many of the major positions had already been taken before we came”

He maintained that despite electoral setbacks in some areas during the last elections, the PDP retained strong grassroots support in parts of Sokoto State because of the confidence reposed in the party by the people.

Yabo also launched a strong criticism of the APC-led Federal Government, accusing it of failing to address the country’s socio-economic and security challenges.

According to him, insecurity has worsened while progress in agriculture, infrastructure, education and healthcare has continued to decline.

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“When you look at the APC journey today, it is a failed situation completely. Security has deteriorated, agricultural gains have been reversed, infrastructure is struggling, education is in distress and public healthcare is in serious difficulty”

The opposition figure further said the emergence of a broad coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was a response to growing fears over democratic backsliding and the alleged concentration of political power by the APC.

He argued that democracy can only thrive when political parties are allowed to operate independently and compete freely without intimidation or interference.

“In every democracy, political parties should be allowed to function based on their constitutions and internal structures.

What we are seeing now is infiltration and deliberate destabilisation of opposition parties which is dangerous for democracy”

Yabo warned that continued attempts to weaken opposition voices could push Nigeria toward authoritarianism if not checked by democratic institutions and the electorate.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant in protecting democratic values, political pluralism and the rule of law ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The survival of democracy in Nigeria depends largely on credible elections, strong institutions and the ability of citizens to freely determine their political future without coercion or manipulation,” he added.