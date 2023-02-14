‘Demonic Or Day Of Love?’ – African Pastors Divided About Valentine’s Day Celebration

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Valentine’s Day is here (February 14) but two pastors with huge followership have given divergent views of the day with one saying it’s “demonic” while another thinks otherwise.

Advertisement

The founder of a Zimbabwean frontline congregation, Good News Church (Spirit Embassy), Uebert Angel stated via his Facebook on Tuesday that “Valentine’s Day Is Demonic”, maintaining that the day was celebrated by the ancient Romans in honor of Lupercus, god of fertility and husbandry, protector of herds and crops, and a mighty hunter—especially of wolves.

“February 14 is NOT Christian. It is a day celebrated as Lupercalia (known as the “festival of sexual license”).

“The Romans believed that Lupercus would protect Rome from roving bands of wolves, which devoured livestock and people.

“After the festival, they would remain sexual partners for the rest of the year. This custom was observed in the Roman Empire for centuries and this is what we reinvented and made it a LOVERS DAY. Sorry for ruining your day – you fake lovers and genuine alike.,” he stated.

The cleric said further that Christians don’t need a day to celebrate love because Jesus Christ is “LOVE”.

Advertisement

The post by the cleric has over 2,500 shares and comments alike as of the time of this report.

However, here in Nigeria, the president of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye floated a happy Valentine’s Day photo describing Febraury 14 as a “day of love”.

But he advised via his Facebook page that it would be an “abuse of the day of love” if people commit immorality on the day.

“Many people will have a lot of lustful funs today and wake up tomorrow morning as normal, but the truth is: long after a very hot pressing iron had been disconnected from the power source, it would still be hot for a while, until it begins to grow cold.

“Some power cable would be disconnected from the power source of some people this evening. Some young men and women will place their entire life virtues and destinies in the hand of Marine Agents tonight. It is an Abuse of the Day of Love.

Advertisement

“Many would sleep on the same bed tonight with ghosts and spirits from Demonic kingdoms who had come to make vows and covenants with the sons and daughters of men,” the cleric wrote.

Although February 14 is not among the international days and weeks currently observed by the United Nations, its agency leverages the moment to offer several expert advice via its mediums.

For instance, the World Health Organization in Nigeria, while wishing everyone a “Happy #ValentinesDay!” on Tuesday, advised that “Remember that you are in control of your sexual health, so be sure to: Learn about STI prevention, Get tested regularly, Treat & manage STIs properly.”

Meanwhile, different countries of the world celebrates the day for various reasons.