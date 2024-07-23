Demonstrate Against Governors, Tinubu Not The Cause Of Hunger – Rivers APC Chairman Tells Nigerians

666 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the Rivers State Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress or APC, Mr Tony Okocha, has said Nigerians should rather demonstrate against governors of the 36 states and not President Bola Tinubu as he is not the cause of hunger in the country.

Okocha stated this on Tuesday during a press briefing at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Advertisement

He said the reason for the planned protest “as I heard is that there is hunger in the land. Is President Tinubu the architect of hunger in the land? Why are we not demonstrating and protesting against our governors?

“In my time as the chief of staff we had an allocation to the tune of 6.6bn monthly. That was the maximum we got. But Rivers State today is coasting home to more than 28bn from federal allocation. So, what happens?

“The removal of fuel subsidies brought in money to the system. And the President didn’t put the money in his pocket. He is giving out. When these money are given to the states, do they think the President should also come and administer its use?

“So who is behind this? Those who are behind this are the failed politicians who got power through the backdoor. They should wait for 2027 and go far away from APC if they can,” he said

Advertisement

He stated that “the intention and motive (behind the protest) is sinister. And they know themselves.

“What is the essence and the result? Would there be confrontation between the protesters and security agencies or the protesters against another group protesting for Mr President?

“Can that possibly be the solution to our problems? It didn’t work in Kenya, and Sudan. These countries are even smaller compared to Nigeria.

“The resultant effect of that on Nigerians will be most devastating. Of course nobody knows who will be involved. It could be the man who is leading the team or whose house is burnt,” he warned.

On his allegation that he was part of the rigging machine in Rivers State when he was in the Peoples Democratic Party or PDP, just as he confessed, he said, “Nigerians should commend me for the courage that I exuded. They should see me as a whistle-blower on the side of truth.

Advertisement

“The question I have asked is that, in all the states where elections into the councils have been held under the head of the state independent national electoral commission, can anyone tell me one state, one local government that a member of the opposition won?

“It was a clean sweep in Oyo all through. There was a clean sweep in Ebonyi a few days ago, APC won. It was a clean sweep in Bauchi, PDP won. So, what are we talking about?

“Is it a magic that the governors are doing exceptionally well? For which reason is everybody else voting for his party? The answer is no.

“I will say it many times, if what some people think or look at is from the negative balance, it is too bad. I was Chief of Staff; nobody has controverted that. And by virtue of my position, elections into the local governments were on my table.

“I said this is what we need because I don’t want Nigerians to pass through that process. Don’t forget that it was for that reason that Mr President went to court,” he stated.

Speaking about his loyalty to his former principal and current minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, Okocha said, “Wike is an unrepentant PDP. Would anybody suggest that as a serving Minister under APC we should be at daggers drawn with Wike?

Advertisement

“He doesn’t attend our meetings. That we have held meetings of stakeholders in different strata and he was never part of it. So at what point did he influence APC in the state?

“His influence as much as we know is to the extent that he is a serving minister under an APC government. So we cannot be going into an enmity with him. But to say that what does he do? He pays our bills or he attends our meetings, the answer is no.”