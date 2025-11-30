Deploy Drones To Track Kidnappers, Expert Tells Gov Mbah

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Following recurring incidences of kidnapping at some communities in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, a security expert, Mr Edwin Ugwuja, has called for the deployment of functional drones to ensure security surveillance at the endangered communities.

Mr Ugwuja, a retired Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, gave the charge in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Sunday. He was reacting to the invasion of Ezimo, Umuosigide, Agu-Orba, and Imilike-Etiti, among other communities of Udenu LGA, by suspected kidnappers of late.

Our correspondent reports that at least five persons were kidnapped at Iyi Nzu area of Ezimo on Friday while not than less two persons were whisked away on Saturday at the neighbouring Umuosigide community. There were some other failed attempts on some vehicles, with the drivers counting their losses and experiences. A few months ago, kidnappers had besieged the aforementioned areas, killing some and kidnapping scores of people.

Reacting, Mr Ugwuja said the Security Control Room which Enugu State government boasts of as a state-of-the-art breakthrough for tracking criminal activities across the state had not lived up to expectations in rural areas because of the terrains.

According to him, “What is required at Ezimo and the neighbouring communities is a functional drone system. That axis has become the den of these criminal elements. Some of the terrains they use are not motorable. Therefore, security operatives need motorcycles to manourvre these areas, which is also herculean. The solution is drones because drones fly long distances. These days, kidnappers have learnt how to lay ambush to security personnel. When they lay ambush, they can easily kill security personnel. Ambush is the worst form of attack.

“For now, Enugu State’s Security Control Room has some limitations. Let the governor deploy a functional drone system that can cover a long range. I also expect well-to-do natives of the affected areas to collaborate with the government in procuring drones. I personally charge them to rise to this occasion. The incidences are becoming worrisome.”

It was gathered that women of Ezimo community had weekend embark on a protest, calling on concerned authorities to double their efforts to arrest the ugly trends.