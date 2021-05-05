Deployment Of 5G Technology Begins Soon-NCC

The Federal Government has concluded arrangement to deploy the Fifth Generation Technology (5G) in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Garba Danbatta, disclosed this on Wednesday.

Danbatta said this at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Commission and the Nigerian Communications Satellite limited (NigComSat)in Abuja.

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Technology had in 2019 received initial approval by the President leading to the commencement of 5G trial in selected locations in the country.

But the move was suspended due to the intervention of the National Assembly in 2020, asking for clarifications on health risks of 5G deployment.

In February this year, Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communication said it was waiting for final approval from President Muhammadu Buhari to begin the deployment of 5G network later this year.

During his speech on Wednesday, Danbatta said that the government cannot afford to be left behind in the race for 5G.

He said the MOU would form a foundation for acquisition of Frequency Spectrum for the deployment of the technology.

Danbatta said, “Amongst the Frequency Spectrum bands allocated to 5G by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU, the C-band (3.4GHz – 3.9GHz) stands out because its balancing point between coverage and capacity provides the perfect environment for 5G connectivity.

“The C-band is most suitable and appropriate for immediate deployment of 5G services taking into consideration availability of device ecosystem with 60-70 per cent of global commercial 5G network deployment currently in the band, thus the importance of this Spectrum for early deployment of 5G services in Nigeria cannot be over emphasized.”

He said for optimal 5G service performance, an average of contiguous 100 MHz of spectrum in the C-band is required by an Operator.

Danbatta noted, “However in Nigeria, only 120 MHz of the band (3.4 – 3.52) GHz is available for mobile services while the remaining 680 MHz (3.52 – 4.2) GHz of the band is used by NigComSat (NG-1R) satellites.

“The Commission initiated negotiation with NIGCOMSAT whom in our estimate could make some adjustment to its satellite operation and release part of its Spectrum holding in the band to facilitate the deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

“The two agencies have been in discussions on how to relocate the operations of NG-1R to the standard C-band 300MHz (3.9GHz – 4.2GHz) potion of the band, which is more suitable in terms of Satellite service offering because end user terminal are cheaper there, while leaving the non-standard C-band 400MHz (3.5GHz – 3.9GHz) portion of the band for 5G use.”

He disclosed that the cost of relocating the NG-1R is expected to be offset from the proceeds of the auction of the 5G Spectrum.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the NCC board, Adeolu Akande, said Nigeria was ripe for the adoption and deployment of 5G technology.

He said, “In recent times, precisely from the last quarter of 2019, several administrations have begun to license Spectrum for commercial deployment of 5G.

“As we speak today, 5G services have already been deployed in United States of America, South Korea, United Kingdom, China, South Africa, Kenya and many more.”