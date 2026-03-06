Deputy Speaker Kalu Urges Due Process In Alleged Certificate Fraud Probe

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Rejects Calls To Step Down

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has rejected calls to step aside over allegations of inconsistencies in his academic qualifications.

Kalu, who failed to directly address a key question raised by a coalition of civil society organisations at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, called for due process in the matter.

The coalition, led by Civil Society Groups of Good Governance (CSGGG), had asked Kalu to step aside within 72 hours for a transparent investigation into his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Nigerian Bar certificates.

According to the group, Kalu, who was admitted to the Nigerian Law School in 2010 had sworn an oath on April 23, 2010, that he was not engaged in any employment or participating in the NYSC at the time.

The coalition, therefore, demanded an explanation as to how Kalu was able to earn his NYSC certificate marked A001773067 on March 8, 2011 while he was supposedly still at law school.

The coalition argued that Kalu could not have simultaneously completed his mandatory one-year NYSC service and attended the Nigerian Law School between March 2010 and March 2011.

The group had issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Deputy Speaker to step aside pending investigations into the certificates or they’ll occupy the National Assembly to demand his removal.

But reacting in a statement, Kalu’s Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, described the allegations as “unproven claims arising from a petition that has neither been substantiated nor determined by any competent authority.”

Nwabughiogu confirmed that Kalu was “called to the Nigerian Bar in September 2011 and subsequently enrolled as a legal practitioner of the Supreme Court of Nigeria” but was silent on the alleged inconsistent dates on the Deputy Speaker’s NYSC and law school certificates.

He added that “at no time since his (Kalu’s) call to the Bar has any competent legal authority invalidated his qualification or professional status.”

He attributed the controversy to a petition written by a former official of the Nigerian Bar Association requesting that the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) examine aspects of the Deputy Speaker’s academic and service records.

Nwabughiogu said, “The mere existence of a petition does not amount to proof of wrongdoing, and it would be deeply irresponsible to attempt to convict any individual in the court of public opinion.”

He described the allegations as part of “a coordinated smear campaign aimed at tarnishing the reputation of a rising national figure.”

Nwabughiogu assured that should any competent authority request documentation, the Deputy Speaker “will fully cooperate as a law-abiding citizen.”

Nwabughiogu, however, failed to address the specific questions raised by the CSGGG.

The coalition had said it is “either he (Kalu) did not participate fully in the NYSC Service Year, or he never attended the Nigerian Law School to qualify him to be enrolled into the Bar.”

Chief Dominic Ogakwu, President of the CSGGG, told journalists at the press briefing: “We are duty bound to demand of those we call our leaders the highest probity. To expect less is to set a dangerous example for the youths of this country.”

He described the coalition’s request as “premature, misleading, and inconsistent with the principles of fairness and due process which civil society organisations themselves claim to defend.”

Nwabughiogu’s statement further reads: “…several independent voices and civic organisations have already cautioned against the politicisation of the matter, describing the ongoing narrative as part of a coordinated smear campaign aimed at tarnishing the reputation of a rising national figure.

“Indeed, a youth organisation recently stated that no verified official report exists indicting the Deputy Speaker and noted that previous verification exercises confirmed the validity of his NYSC certificate.

“For emphasis, the Deputy Speaker has never forged any credentials or falsified any official record. Similar accusations were raised during previous political contests in 2023 and were dismissed in legal proceedings where he categorically affirmed the authenticity of his credentials.

“It is therefore troubling that some groups have chosen to recycle unverified allegations at a time when the Deputy Speaker is deeply engaged in national legislative responsibilities.”

The statement added, “Respect for Due Process: The Deputy Speaker has absolute confidence in the integrity of Nigerian institutions. Should any competent authority request clarification or documentation, he will fully cooperate as a law-abiding citizen.

“Presumption of Innocence: Nigeria remains a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law. Allegations must be investigated by appropriate authorities rather than adjudicated through press conferences and media trials.

“Rejection of Political Blackmail: The Office rejects the attempt by certain groups to issue ultimatums and threats of protests as a means of coercing public institutions or forcing political outcomes.

“⁠Commitment to National Service: Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu remains fully committed to his responsibilities as Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Parliament, focusing on legislative reforms, national development, and strengthening democratic institutions.

“It must also be stressed that calls for the Deputy Speaker to “step aside” based solely on unverified claims set a dangerous precedent, one that could encourage politically motivated petitions against public officials as a tool of destabilisation.

“Public office holders must remain accountable, but accountability must operate within the framework of law, evidence, and due process: not media sensationalism.”