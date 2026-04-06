Derecognition: ADC Youths Issue 72-Hour Ultimatum To INEC, Threaten Protest

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The youth wing of the African Democratic Congress has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission, demanding an immediate reversal of its position by recognising David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as National Chairman and National Secretary, or face nationwide mass civic action.

ADC National Youth Leader, Balarabe Rufa’i, who gave the ultimatum while addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, also accused INEC of undermining democratic processes and warned that failure to comply would trigger coordinated peaceful protests and civic mobilization across the country.

On April 1, the INEC announced the removal of prominent figures from the African Democratic Congress, including Mark and Aregbesola, from its records.

The Commission, through its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the decision complied with a court order directing it to maintain the status quo pending the final judgment of the trial court.

The party has been facing a prolonged leadership crisis since 2025, following the emergence of a new National Working Committee led by Mark in July. The dispute stemmed from disagreements over the tenure of former chairman Ralph Nwosu, which ended in August 2022.

While Nwosu was reported to support the 2025 transition, his deputy, Nafiu Bala Gombe, insisted he should assume the role of acting chairman after Nwosu’s exit.

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The disagreement escalated into factional struggles for control, resulting in multiple legal battles at the Appeal and Supreme Courts, and raising concerns about the party’s readiness for the 2027 elections.

However, speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on April 2, Mark insisted that party activities, including congresses, would proceed as scheduled, describing INEC’s action as unlawful.

Reacting, Rufa’i stated that INEC lacks constitutional authority to interpret court orders, emphasizing that such responsibility rests solely with the courts.

He stated, “Nigeria is under democratic siege. What should have been a steady consolidation of 27 uninterrupted years of civil rule since 1999 is now being deliberately undermined by those entrusted to protect it. Institutions meant to defend the will of the people are now being compromised, weakened, and weaponised against democracy itself.

“Today, that decay is no longer hidden. It is active, deliberate, and dangerous. On July 29, 2025, the African Democratic Congress held a lawful NEC meeting under the full supervision of INEC. That meeting dissolved the previous National Working Committee and produced a new leadership led by Senator David Mark. INEC received the outcome, verified the process, and officially uploaded and recognised this leadership on September 9, 2025. There was no dispute, no objection, and no ambiguity. So, what changed? Power, pressure, and political interference.

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“Months later, individuals who had already resigned resurfaced to challenge a process in which they had no legal standing. While the matter remains before the courts, the Court of Appeal ordered: maintain status quo ante bellum, the last uncontested position. That position is clear: the leadership under Senator David Mark. Yet INEC chose to ignore established facts, disregard due process, and unlawfully interpret a court order.

“Let it be stated unequivocally, INEC has no constitutional authority to interpret court orders. That duty belongs strictly to the courts. What INEC has done is not neutrality; it is complicity, partisanship, and institutional sabotage.”

ADC National Youth Leader questioned INEC’s legal basis for acting on letters and an unjudged ex parte motion, asking why it relied on pending motions and letters instead of binding court orders or assuming judicial powers.

He added that this is not an error, but a breach of the Constitution.

Rufa’i continued, “We respectfully call on the National Assembly to exercise its constitutional oversight immediately, investigate this grave breach, and initiate appropriate actions, including the recall or removal of the INEC Chairman, because time is of the essence. Democracy must be defended with action, not silence.

“We urge the judiciary to clarify its orders to prevent manipulation, reassert its authority as the sole interpreter of the law, and protect the integrity of Nigeria’s legal system.

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“We commend the Armed Forces for defending Nigeria. However, we clearly state that the military must remain neutral and stay away from civic democratic activities. This is a civil and constitutional matter. Nigeria must not witness any attempt to use force against lawful democratic expression.

“To over 100 million youths of our dear country, this is about our future, our voice, and our democracy. We must not defend injustice or normalize illegality. Together, let us stand now to defend our democracy or lose everything democracy represents.”

He insisted that Mark’s leadership remains the only legitimate leadership of the African Democratic Congress, warning that any attempt to change it without a final court judgment is illegal, null, void, and unacceptable.

Rufa’i added, “We hereby issue a 3- day ultimatum to INEC to immediately restore the Senator David Mark-led leadership on its official portal. Publicly apologize to Nigerians for its unconstitutional and partisan conduct. Cease all actions based on letters, pending motions, or non-binding processes without express court orders.

“Respect and uphold the rule of law by refraining from interpreting court directives. Ensure full neutrality and independence in all its operations going forward.

“We also demand the immediate resignation or removal of the INEC Chairman for presiding over actions that have undermined the credibility of the Commission.

“If INEC fails to comply within 72 hours, we will initiate nationwide, peaceful, and lawful civic action across all 36 states and the FCT. ADC youths and concerned Nigerians, including civil society organisations, will lawfully occupy INEC offices nationwide and sustain civic resistance until the full restoration of democratic order.”

He vowed they would not retreat, be intimidated, or be silenced, stressing that the issue goes beyond the African Democratic Congress and concerns Nigeria as a whole.