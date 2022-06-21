Designate IPOB As Terror Group, Buhari Appeals To Western Allies

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, demanded Western countries and their allies to designate the Indigenous People of Biafra as a terrorist group.

He stated this while responding to questions by Bloomberg News.

President Buhari said IPOB, aside other criminal activities, engage in vandalising oil pipelines and public infrastructure.

Quoting him, “Criminality and terrorism in oil-producing regions hamper production, and it would help if our western allies designated IPOB as a terrorist group, given their complicity in damage to pipelines and infrastructure.

“We have invested in our security forces, including the $1 billion military deal with the U.S. for the acquisition of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

“These efforts are making an impact: wells that had to be closed due to criminality have now re-opened. With these efforts, OPEC has raised our quota for next month.

“We urge those same international partners to take additional steps costing them nothing, by proscribing another group – IPOB – as a terrorist organisation.

“Their leadership enjoys haven in the West, broadcasting hate speech into Nigeria from London, spending millions lobbying members of the US Congress, and freely using international financial networks to arm agitators on the ground. This must stop.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the federal government in 2017 designated IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a terrorist group.

IPOB is agitating for the Sovereign State of Biafra.