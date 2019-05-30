The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has commended Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki for demonstrating sportsmanship by “not doing anything funny” during a vacuum in power that existed moments before President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for second term.

Osinbajo, who said this light-heartedly on Wednesday night, said for about ten hours between the midnight of May 28 and 10.30 a.m. of May 29, the Senate President was constitutionally the Acting President.

The Vice President stated this at a dinner organised in honour of President Buhari and himself at the State House Banquet Hall hours after they were sworn-in by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Osinbajo’s commendation is coming after Buhari, in a recent NTA interview, scored Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, “very low” on patriotism for allegedly holding “the country to ransom for seven months without passing a budget.”

But speaking at the dinner yesterday, the Vice President said: “At one minute past midnight today, the four year term of the President and I ended by effluxion of time.

“So, from one minute past 12 of last night, May 29 to about 10:30 am when we were sworn in for a second term there was no President or Vice President.

“Interestingly nothing went wrong, all was okay; when such a situation arises, it is the Senate President who acts as President.

“So, when I arrived at Eagle Square this morning, some may have noticed that the Senate President and I were enjoying a joke.

“He said to me jokingly `you better be careful you know I am the acting President now’; so, we thank the Senate President for not doing anything funny,’’ he said.

The Vice President further thanked God and Nigerians for President Buhari’s victory in the February 23 presidential election, adding that the citizens’ trust would not be betrayed.

“And so on behalf of the President, please accept our deepest gratitude for your support and presence here this evening.

“The best years of Nigeria begin today, and by the Grace of God all of us will live to enjoy the coming years and many more,’’ he said.