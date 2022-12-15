Despite DSS Intervention, Oil Marketers Still Selling Petrol Above Regulated Pump Price In Lagos, Ogun

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Oil marketers are still selling petrol above regulated pump price of N165/litre, despite the Department of State Services (DSS) intervention.

Following a meeting with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), on December 8, DSS had given them a 48-hour ultimatum to address petrol distribution crisis in the country.

The DSS also vowed to begin nationwide operations if the queues persist at various filling stations at the end of the ultimatum.

The NNPC had attributed the queues in Lagos to be “largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in some parts of Lagos depots.”

To address this, the national oil firm had made several Interventions, including providing marketers relief through affordable diesel.

Also, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on November 30, said that the Federal Government was not planning to increase the price of petrol, and assured that the NNPC Limited had imported petrol with stock levels sufficient for 34 days.

However, one week after the ultimatum was given, findings by THE WHISTLER on Thursday showed that some filling stations in Lagos and Ogun States were not selling petrol. Those that were selling sold above the regulated pump price of N169/litre, except for the major marketers.

Most independent marketers were selling between N250 and N260 per litre, while major marketers were selling at N180/litre.

Because of the price differential, there were long queues at some of the filling stations own by major marketers.

THE WHISTLER also observed that the electronic price board at most of the filling stations were not displaying price per litre, which could be intentional.

As a result of increase in pump price, commercial drivers are taking advantage of commuters, while traders are lamenting over the negative impact it is having on their businesses.

Fabian Eze, a staff of a shipping company, Super Moonlight and Logistics company, said that the current hike in petrol pump price is affecting operation in his company, leading to increase in overhead cost.

He noted that as a result of the hike, he is spending more than he had budgeted for his fourthcoming wedding, adding that he is overwhelmed.

“Things keep on going high while the money is not coming. As I’m planning for my forthcoming wedding on Wednesday 4th January 2023, I’m spending more than my budget just because of this issue. In fact I don’t know what next to do,” unhappy Eze told THE WHISTLER.

A trader, Geraldine Oshiorenua, said that it has increased the cost of commodities. Oshiorenua who is into jewelries and buys at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, said that wholesalers have increased their prices because of transportation cost.

With her growing visibility online, a bulk of her customers are online. She delivers jewelry products to them on demand, though the customer has to pay for the transportation cost.

“Also it has affected the cost of deliveries to customers. For example, lagos to Benin waybill price was N1, 500 now it’s N2,000. And this has discouraged some customers from buying from me,” Oshiorenua lamented.

“Dispatch riders have equally increased the cost of deliveries within Lagos. Trade Fair to Egbeda was N1500 before now, but it’s now N2,000,” she said, adding that “the cost of going to market to purchase goods is now very high thereby reducing my profit.”

Also speaking with THE WHISTLER, a headteacher, Esther Oritseje Adowei, said that the hike has negatively affected the smooth running of her school as well as her personal life.

Adowei said that about three weeks ago when there was scarcity, she bought 20 litres of petrol at black market at the rate of N400/litre. According to her, the 20 litres is just about one quarter of the full tank of her car.

“After being in the queue for hours on Saturday (November 26) l ended up buying black market at the rate of N400 per liter because the petrol station stopped selling before it got to my turn. It was so frustrating. I bought 20 liters for N8,000 which was just a quarter of my fuel tank. Nigeria has stretched me,” she said.