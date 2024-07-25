Despite Economic Hardship, Finance Minister Says Tinubu’s Reforms Yieding Results

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Wale Edun, on Thursday said the bold reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu is yielding results for the economy.

Edun said this during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Advertisement

His assertions is coming barely six days to the planned protest by Nigerians over the economic hardships facing the country.

Nigeria is battling inflation which is at 33.25 per cent in June, while food inflation rose to an all-time-high of 40.8 per cent in June.

Inflation moved up following economic reforms by Tinubu’s government leading to partial removal of petrol subsidies and managed float of the naira.

Since the introduction of the ‘Willing buyer, willing seller’ FX model last year, the currency has depreciated by more than 100 per cent.

Advertisement

Speaking on the impact of the reforms, the Minister said that Nigeria now stands at a grid position globally to attract massive investments as a result of the efforts of government.

Edun said, “I think we already can see macro economic stability. We have stable exchange rate. The budget deficits as I will show is reducing, the trade balance that measures how we are doing internationally is positive, the investment flows are positive. And there has been a root and branch reconfiguration of the finances of the federal government to achieve increased revenue across the board, as well as to achieve greater expenditure control.”