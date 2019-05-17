Despite Insecurity, Group Lauds Buhari For Keeping Nigeria Safe

Advertisement

Despite rising insecurity threats occasioned by bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram terrorists, a muslim group, Da’wah and Guidance Bureau of Nigeria (DGBN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to curb insecurity in Nigeria.

The group noted that the president deserves to be praised for the efforts he has been making to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians to tackle insecurity as part of his cardinal objectives and goals in government.

In a statement dated May 17, 2019 and signed by the Secretary of the group, Alhaji Aliyu Okoche maintained that Buhari’s government launch of various military and police operations like ‘Python Dance’ and ‘PUFF ADDER’ to address the issue of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities have been yielding expected results.

“The leadership of Da’wah and Guidance Bureau of Nigeria (DGBN) under the Chairmanship of Dr Haroun Ajah, wishes to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at putting to an end insurgency and criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The fight against insurgency and other related crimes that made up the hub of insecurity in our society is not an easy task which we are all aware that Mr. President is making frantic efforts to bring to an end.

“This, he is doing in fulfillment of his campaign promises to Nigerians to tackle insecurity as part of his cardinal objectives and goals in government.

“We, however, wish to urge them to intensify the security surveillance and aggressive operations to completely address the insecurity situations in Nigeria and to also look into the matter of the almajiris.

“It was through the determined effort of Mr. President that some parts of Nigerian territory annexed by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East zone of the country were liberated. Today, due to the sustained campaign against insurgency, the Boko Haram militia operating in the North-East has been dislodged and the group technically defeated,” the statement read in part.

The group therefore called on all Nigerians to as a matter of national service and good citizenship “rise and support these efforts of the President to achieve the vision of a new Nigeria where the full potentials of every Nigerian will be achieved.”