Despite Legal Battles, FG Says Nigeria Air Will Begin Flight Operations In May

The proposed National carrier, Nigeria Air will fly before May 29, 2023, according to Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

The Minister also said the project was 98 per cent completed.

Sirika made the disclosure on Thursday during the 10th Aviation stakeholders forum.

The minister said, “The airline will fly before May 29th this year”.

Earlier this year, Sirika revealed that the airline will be launching with Boeing 737-800 (NG) aircraft, followed thereafter by B787 aircraft for International Operations.

But the launching of the airline has been frustrated by a court action instituted against the carrier by some members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria.

Air Peace, Azman Air, Max Air, Topbrass Aviation and United Nigeria Airlines filed a suit against the government and Ethiopian Air for “wrongful exclusion” and unfair bidding and selection processes for the project.

Among their prayer was a N2bn damage for the wrong exclusion.

The Federal High Court in Lagos however ordered that the national carrier should be halted while the case was adjourned to February 2023.

The suit was stalled following the transfer of case file from Lagos to Abuja Federal High Court.