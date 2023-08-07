Despite Market Setback, Anchoria Asset Rated Safe For Investment As Assets Grow To N46.4bn

… Revenue Hits N1.3bn In 2022

Anchoria Asset Management Ltd has been rated a low-risk investment fund manager after stellar performance which saw revenue and assets surge by the end of 2022.

Amidst market volatility, the fund manager recorded an impressive revenue growth of N1.3bn, a huge jump from the N837m recorded in 2021.

Anchoria Asset which focuses on wealth creation also grew its total assets by 18 per cent from N39.5bn in 2021 to N46.9bn in 2022, a performance resulting from the confidence of investors in the fund manager.

The company was confirmed to be highly liquid as total liquid assets of the Company recorded 33 per cent increase from N1.1bn in 2021 to N2.6bn in 2022.

Based on the credit rating conducted by DataPro, Anchoria Assets was issued a long-term rating of BBB+ which represents ‘Slight Risk’.

“It shows Fair Financial Strength, Operating Performance, and Business Profile when compared to the standard established by DataPro,” the rating agency said.

The rating was awarded on three major reasons which include the experience of the management team, good revenue base, and support from the parent company, VDF Plc which has 61.9 per cent equity in the fund manager.

The company was founded in 2015 to run as a fund/portfolio manager and create wealth through product offerings including Fixed Term Investment, Mutual Funds, Structured Products, Fixed Income Trading, Wealth Management, and Investment Advisory.

Since 2015, the company’s performance has attracted a total of 18 shareholders by January 2023 who hold 84.96 per cent of shares.

VFD Group PLC holds 61.98 per cent, Ethan Koos (11.85 per cent) and IOD Ventures (11.13 per cent).

A detailed review of AAM’s performance shows from its N1.3bn revenue was drawn primarily from two sources which are Investment and Fee Income.

Other contribution to the revenue includes Trading Income, Gain on Foreign Currency Translation, Dividend Income, and other charges.

The assets show that the company held classes of assets like Equity, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Treasury Bills, Bonds, Commercial Paper, Investment Properties, and Placements in Financial institutions, with about 94 per cent of the N43.4bn assets under management having ratings from A to B.

Also, about 95 per cent of the assets are placements held in different financial institutions.

Anchoria Assets boasts of N2.1bn liquidity surplus arising from the combination of the Company’s Liquid Assets and its Assets under Management.

Although the liquidity ratio of the company declined by 164 per cent in 2021 to 66 per cent in 2022, the rating agency said the company’s “Liquid Assets was adequate to cover its Current Liabilities. Net Liquidity however declined from N794.8m (Yr. 21) to N490.4m (Yr.22).”

DataPro rating of the company shows that Anchoria Asset recorded a high-efficiency level as average revenue per employee rose from N31m in 2021 to N39m in 2022.

The number of employees similarly rose from 27 employees in 2021 to 33 employees in 2023.

“Total asset deployed to operation was N46.4b in the year 2022 as against N39.5b in the year 2021. The ability of the Company to efficiently utilize its Assets to generate Revenue rose marginally from 2 per cent (Yr. 21) to 3 per cent (Yr.22). Return on Asset (ROA) however was negative during the period,” the rating agency said.