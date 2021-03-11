Despite N946bn Allocation, Niger Delta Yet To Feel NDDC Impact-Uzodimma

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma on Thursday lamented the poor development in the Niger-Delta region, stating that despite getting huge allocation of over N946bn, the level of under-development in the region is still alarming.

The region made up of nine states including Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and River States has remained below the expectations of the indigenes over the years.

Niger Delta Development Commission was established in 2002 by the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as a direct response by the Federal Government to address the degradation in the region as well as to tackle the infrastructure deficit.

Speaking at the commissioning of the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, Uzodinma said that the Commission after two decades of existence, with an estimated allocation of over N946.91bn, has not been able to justify the purpose for which it was established.

He noted that the establishment of the Commission followed the agitation of the oil producing communities in the region for the establishment of an interventionist agency that will address development in the region.

He said, “NDDC was well received by the people but unfortunately, after two decades of existence, with an estimated allocation of over N946.91bn in 18 years, NDDC finds it difficult to convince many Nigerians especially those from the South-East and South-South states that it has justified why it was created.

“However, nobody can write off NDDC as a total failure all these years, the commission has done its best in the prevailing circumstances but majority of the people think that the agency has falling short of expectations.”

Speaking further, the governor noted that the project which commenced in previous administration was abandoned for a very long time.

He said, “With the commissioning of this project today, NDDC will cease to waste a staggering sum of N200m-N300m annually for rent. The money will now be channelled to other productive ventures.”

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio in his remarks said that the project is a milestone accomplishment which evidences the commitment of the President Buhari’s administration towards the development of Nigeria particularly the Niger delta region.

He further noted that the Ogoni clean-up is another project of the government which will be delivered soon.

He said, “I know that the people who are now under the amnesty program also have hopes of a better future, very soon we will have to plan for post amnesty initiative.

“We are planning to ensure that NDDC partners with reputable organisations to build industries, both small and medium scale industries to the region to create jobs for our people.”