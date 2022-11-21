Despite Pushing 133 Million Nigerians Into Poverty, FG Insists On Lifting 100 million In Next Ten Years

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development, has insisted on lifting 100 million Nigerians from poverty within ten years despite pushing 133 million into poverty.

Advertisement

This report is coming four days after the National Bureau of Statistics launched the results of the 2022 Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Survey, disclosing that 133 million Nigerians are now living in abject poverty.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Ministry, while posting a video of beneficiaries of N-Power skills beneficiary program in Abia state wrote, “Watch NPower NSkills beneficiaries in Abia state as they testify and appreciate the FG for the empowerment opportunity.

Advertisement

“The ministry is working diligently on president Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within ten years.”

The NBS survey had revealed that six states-Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, and Bauchi emerged as the top six states with the highest poverty rate between 2021 to 2022.

The index is measured using the health, education and living standard of Nigerians.

The NBS said the poverty level rose by 63 per cent to 133 million.