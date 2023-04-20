Detainees In DSS Custody Contracting Tuberculosis – Kanu Alerts WHO

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Thursday, alerted the global community on the increasing cases of tuberculosis displayed by detainees at the custody of the Department of State Services, Abuja.

IPOB, founded by Kanu, is a pro-Biafra group seeking the independence of former Nigeria’s Eastern Region from Nigeria’s super structure. Easter Region had from1967 to1970 fought to secede from Nigeria following alleged killings of the people of the region in other parts of the country in the aftermath of the January 1966 coup. The defunct Biafra seccesion quest was led by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Kanu claims that the same scenario of alleged marginalisation, which led to the war, had not been resolved, and founded IPOB to champion the freedom of Biafrans.

Kanu was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2021, over an alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason. He copiously won his cases, all of which ordering his release from detention and compensation.

For instance, Nigeria’s Appeal Court ruled that the manner Kanu was arrested and brought to Nigeria amounted to extraordinary rendition. The court acquitted him, but FG sought stay of execution at the Supreme Court, which informed non-release of Kanu.

Kanu a few days ago alleged that the FG relocated a TB victim to where he is being detained, claiming that he had experienced nose-bleeding.

Kanu’s today’s alert on TB infestation of DSS detainees is contained in a tweet by his special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor tweeted, “I visited with #MNK today in the company of Prince Emma Kanu & one of his other lawyers.

“Onyendu directed that I extend his profound condolences to Mrs Rachel Nwosu on the demise of her gallant husband.

“He disclosed that numerous detainees at the DSS have now tested positive for tuberculosis. He hopes the Nigerian government would alert the WHO & Red Cross to intervene before it becomes a pandemic inside the DSS.

“Onyendu’s poor health persists & he’s still not getting the required care. While I was with him, I observed his noticeable discomfort, malaise & general ill-health. He salutes all who remain faithful & steadfast.”