DEVELOPING: Putin To Recognize ‘Separatist Republics’ In Ukraine

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, on Monday held a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation in the Kremlin, with a major focus on an appeal by the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic seeking full sovereignty from Ukraine.

Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, in 2014 declared their separation from Ukraine with the assistance of Russia.

But they are yet to be officially recognized by international bodies and the areas have been subjected to serious conflict ever since.

The development is coming as Putin claims that the United States and the West is trying to use Ukraine as a channel of influence in Europe.

Putin told Russia’s government officials that :”Our goal, the goal of our meeting today, is to listen to our colleagues and determine our further steps in this direction, bearing in mind both the appeals of the leaders of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic to Russia with a request to recognize their sovereignty, and the decision of the State Duma Russian Federation on the same topic – with a call to the head of state to do this and recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic.”

The US position is that Russia will face severe consequences if it invades Ukraine under any guise.