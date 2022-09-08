Development Of Gas Resources Vital For Achieving Low-Carbon Commitments, Says NNPC Chairman

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd Board, Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo has said the development of gas resources is vital in Nigeria’s quest to achieve low carbon commitments.

She said this at the ongoing Gastech Conference in Milan, Italy.

Okadigbo spoke in the Global Business Leaders Panel titled “From Short Term Results to Long-Term Commitments: How is the Energy Industry Changing the Net-Zero Narrative?”

In her remarks, she explained that for Nigeria, a country known in the Industry as a gas province, the development of abundant gas resources remains crucial to attaining the country’s low-carbon energy commitments.

With the transition of the NNPC into a Limited Company, the focus of the current management led by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari in line with Nigeria’s quest for energy transitioning is to develop the country’s natural gas for the export market.

With attention shifting from fossil fuel to more cleaner energy sources, the NNPC Ltd is leading Nigeria’s drive for more investments that would unlock these energy sources.

With over 750 exhibitors, Gastech 2022 is expected to showcase new global products, solutions and technologies across the gas, liquified natural gas, hydrogen and energy value chain.