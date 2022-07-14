DHQ Says Six Top Boko Haram Commanders, 3,852 Others Surrendered To Nigerian Troops

The Defence Headquarters has announced that no fewer than 3,858 Boko Haram insurgents, including 6 commanders surrendered to the Nigeria Army between the 1st to 14th of July, 2022.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, the DHQ said the insurgents surrendered with their family members comprising 505 males, 1,042 females, and 2,311 children.

He listed the surrendered terrorists as including Mallam Mala Hassan (WALI), Ali Madagali (MUNZUR), Musa Bashir (CHIEF ANUR), Buba Dahiru (MUNZUR), Jafar Hamma (KAID) and Abbali NAKIB Polisawa.

“On 13 July 2022, Six top terrorist Commanders surrendered to own troops in Gwoza. It is pertinent to note that since the surrendering of terrorists to own troops the high calibre of Commanders surrendered at this time is unprecedented among them a WALI (Governor) and KAID (a 3-star Commander),” Onyeuko said.

“The surrendered are; Mallam Mala Hassan (WALI), Ali Madagali (MUNZUR), Musa Bashir (CHIEF ANUR), Buba Dahiru (MUNZUR), Jafar Hamma (KAID) and Abbali NAKIB Polisawa. Also, about 3,858 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families surrendered between 1 – 14 July 2022, comprising 505 male, 1,042 Female and 2,311 children.

“Furthermore, in the theatre, troops neutralized several Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists within the period under review at different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa – Gambora Ngala road, Pulka – Gwale road in Borno State among others. Several terrorists logistics suppliers/collaborators were arrested with various items at various logistics towns within the theatre. Among them were two women namely; Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Dirsa.

He added that all surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families were profiled and documented while all recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.