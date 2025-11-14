‘Diabetes Is A Silent Killer’— Pharmacists Advocate Lifestyle Changes, Routine Health Checks

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP) has emphasised the importance of regular health checks, warning that diabetes is a silent disease that can go unnoticed for years, leading to severe complications if left unchecked.

Speaking during a free health screening for residents of Nyanya community at the Nyanya General Hospital on Friday, Zonal Coordinator of WAPCP, Abuja Zone, Dr. Abubakar Danraka emphasised the importance of regular health checks.

“The advantage of health check and health screening is that you are able to know when there is a problem. Not that the problem has happened and you are at the hospital,” he said.

He explained that the exercise was part of the college’s tradition to commemorate World Diabetes Day annually by organising free health screenings across various communities in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Today is November 14th and it has become our tradition every November 14th to commemorate World Diabetes Day. This year 2025 is our sixth commemoration in a sequence and we have made it a policy with our group that we go around the FCT,” he said.

Danraka noted that the free health screening had saved participants approximately N10,000 to N15,000 each, considering the costs of consultations, tests, and counselling.

Also speaking, Zonal Secretary of WAPCP, FCT Zone, Dr. Kayode Okeji, explained that people do not even know that they have diabetes because it is a very silent disease.

“But before you even start seeing the symptoms, you have gone through some years of having high blood sugar level,” he said.

Speaking on the symptoms, Okeji explained that they are often subtle and can be easily overlooked adding that the classical symptoms include excessive urination, excessive thirst, and increased appetite.

Other symptoms, he added may include fatigue, weakness, and tingling sensations in the extremities.

Okeji emphasised the importance of lifestyle modifications in preventing and managing diabetes.

“Treating diabetes is not just about taking drugs. There are some lifestyle activities that you need to work on, such as exercise. We discovered that those that sit in a place for long are very prone to diabetes. So we advise you to engage in exercises. Early morning, brisk walking, that is a very good one,” he said

He also stressed the need for weight control, healthy eating habits, and reduction in consumption of junk food and high-cholesterol foods.

“Obese people are prone to diabetes. So you have to work on your weight. And then the type of food you eat. All these junk food, high cholesterol, fats, have the tendency of predisposing you to diabetes,” he advised.

One of the beneficiaries , Mrs. Fatima Galadima, expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating, “They really did a wonderful job today. We really appreciate it. By doing this, it makes us know our health status. I pray it will continue to be like this from time to time.”

The free health screening exercise which was supported by MegaLife Sciences Limited, attracted over 400 participants, who benefited from random blood sugar testing, blood pressure checks, body mass index assessments, and screening for peripheral neuropathy.