Diaspora Group Accuses APC Of Impersonating Afenifere

Afenifere Diaspora USA has dismissed a recent meeting of some Southwest leaders in Ondo State, describing it as a “political camouflage” and “political foolery”.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Prof. Sikiru Fadairo, and Secretary, Comrade David Adeyinka Adenekan, on Saturday, Afenifere questioned the true intentions of the purported South-West Stakeholders’ Meeting held in Akure, Ondo State.

The statement alleged that the meeting was attended by All Progressive Congress (APC) members masquerading as Afenifere representatives, describing it as a show of “naked power” by the APC and a display of abysmal failure in governance in the South-West geopolitical zone.

“To start with, what will truly be the outcome of a supposedly-Yoruba Stakeholders’ Meeting that was organised by some of the leaders of APC, the ruling party at the Federal level, but camouflaging as the true representatives of Yoruba as a people? Is this so-called Stakeholders’ Meeting not a show of “naked power” of the APC, the ruling party at the federal level, and political foolery?

“Is it not obvious that this is like a drama of the coming together of fake and caricature of Afenifere under the shadow of a ruling party (APC), whose governorships’ performance in the South-West geopolitical zone is an ‘abysmal failure’?” the statement said.

Afenifere expressed concern over the rising surge of insecurity and severe hunger in Yoruba land, including Kwara and Kogi States, and accused the APC leaders of engaging in empty rhetoric and grandstanding.

“Are they not only ‘grandstanding to play to the gallery’, and at the end of the day, is it going to be another ‘talk show’? Yes, it is another empty rhetoric indeed!” it noted.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to grassroots mobilisation and efforts to free the people from poverty and insecurity, under the leadership of Oba Oladipo Olaitan.

“In this clime, our leaders have replaced purposeful leadership and selfless service to humanity with selfish interest, opportunism, sycophants and self-aggrandisement.

“However, the true Afenifere is imbued with ideology, and the true leadership of the organisation knows those who are truly its disciples. Afenifere, under our able National Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, remains resilient, determined and focused to start a great campaign for grassroots mobilisation that will be centred on what we can do to politically and economically help our people to free them from the ‘cobwebs’ of the vicious circle of poverty, a weaponised poverty, and the rising surge of insecurity across Yoruba land, including Kogi and Kwara States.

“Suffice it to say, with our substantive National Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, it is the beginning of a new dawn.

“Afenifere: No more time for political brouhaha; let’s get to work. Gbam!” the statement declared.