Diaspora Igbos Caution Against Establishing Cattle Ranches In Enugu State

The American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) and the World Igbo Congress (WIC), Friday, warned against establishing cattle ranches in Enugu State.

Recall that Enugu State government had proposed the establishment of a cattle ranch in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area as a measure to curb open grazing in the state. The stakeholders of the LGA had kicked against it, citing the invasion of Nimbo community by cattle rearers during the regime of former Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The incident left about fifty natives killed.

The Igbo groups, in a letter signed by Dr Sir Festus Okere, WIC Chairman, and Dr Sylvester Onyia, AVID President, disapproved the initiative, and referred Gov Mbah to the gory outcomes of the cattle ranch established by former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and warned against the repeat of such in Enugu State.

The groups, in a letter entitled “Concerns Regarding the Establishment of a Cattle Ranch in Enugu State”, said, “We have

become aware of plans to establish a cattle ranch in the state, which has prompted our joint communication. We express our collective disapproval and lack of endorsement for such initiatives

within your jurisdiction.

“Drawing on the experience of a similar programme initiated by former

Governor Orji Uzo Kalu of Abia State, which failed to deliver the anticipated economic benefits, we urge caution.

“Recent unsettling reports of over 80 casualties near the Lokpanta

cattle market, presumed to be Igbo natives, further underscore our concerns. Cattle ranching,

being a private enterprise, does not align with the ethos of Igbo land.”

Stating that cattle herders “are often associated with violence and disorder”, the groups said any cattle ranch in the state could have dire consequences to the Igbo values of equality and freedom within democratic societies.

The letter read, “It is imperative to avoid actions that might compromise our people’s autonomy and resilience.

AVID and WIC implore you to seek prudent guidance to safeguard our homeland against potential threats and encroachment disguised as ranching activities.

“We offer our collaboration to enhance the safety and well-being of Enugu State residents and the wider southeast region. As custodians of Igbo heritage, we urge you to protect every inch of our

ancestral land from external influences.”

The groups noted that no part of Nigeria has allocated land for Igbo settlements or enterprises, adding that, “Regions in the North boast vast expanses of land suitable for ranching purposes.”

They advised Gov Mbah to “prioritize essential governance aspects such as education, infrastructure, reliable power supply, and poverty alleviation for the benefit of Enugu State’s populace”.