DICON, EIB Seal MoU To Localise Drone, Defence Tech Production

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EIB Group to localise the production of unmanned systems, military hardware and advanced digital defence solutions.

Under the partnership, DICON and EIB Group will collaborate on the end-to-end domestic production of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), tactical drones, ballistic protection equipment, military uniforms, high-grade explosives and secure software-driven intelligence systems.

The initiative is expected to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign defence imports while strengthening national security infrastructure.

It is also expected to stimulate economic growth by creating a network of local suppliers and small and medium-sized enterprises integrated into the defence value chain.

The agreement, signed at DICON Headquarters in Kaduna, positions DICON, Briech UAS, Poctova, and EIB Group Chairman, Bright Echefu, at the centre of Nigeria’s push to build a globally competitive, technology-driven defence industry.

Advertisement

Speaking, the Director General of DICON, Major General Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya, described the agreement as a transformational shift enabled by the DICON Act 2023, which restructured the corporation to support private-sector collaboration and innovation.

“Our mission is to ensure that the Nigerian Armed Forces are powered by Nigerian-built technology.

“This partnership goes beyond manufacturing, it is about full technology transfer, including control over software and systems. By eliminating reliance on foreign ‘black box’ technologies, we are securing our sovereignty and advancing what we call the DICON evolution,” he said.

Alaya credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for enabling the transformation through the enactment of the DICON Act, while also acknowledging the roles of defence leadership in advancing the initiative.

“This milestone reflects the collective commitment of Nigeria’s leadership to a self-reliant military,” he said.

Advertisement

Also speaking, the Chairman of EIB Group, Bright Echefu, whose companies,

Briech UAS and Poctova will play a critical role in delivering technical infrastructure, said the initiative is designed to position Nigeria as a continental leader in defence technology while building local capacity in advanced engineering.

“We are bringing the full strength of EIB Group’s innovation ecosystem to this collaboration with DICON.

“Through Briech UAS, we will scale production of world-class drones, while Poctova will drive the development of secure, indigenous software for surveillance and battlefield intelligence. Our goal is to establish a defence technology hub, a ‘Defence Silicon Valley’ right here in Nigeria”, he said.

He added that the partnership will maintain production lines for reconnaissance and payload-capable drones, while also supporting encrypted intelligence systems tailored to Nigeria’s security environment.