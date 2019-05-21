Sponsored

Did Dele Momodu Confirm Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition?

Nigeria PoliticsUncategorized
By Abimbola Johnson
Publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Dele Momodu, seems to have confirmed speculations that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, could run for presidency in 2023.

Although, the former Lagos governor had repeatedly denied claims of aspiring for presidency, Nigerians have continued to insist that the politician could throw his hat in the ring in the next election.

In a tweet on his twitter handle, Momodu posted a picture of Tinubu in Saudi Arabia, along with the caption: “Nigeria’s next President in 2023? The race has started…

“Best wishes to one of Nigeria’s most influential politicians ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU…”

Recall yesterday, Tinubu, had dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the occasion, he had “appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid inflammatory statements, that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities”.

