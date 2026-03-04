Diddy Set For Early Release From Prison

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rapper Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, is expected to leave prison earlier than previously scheduled as he continues efforts to appeal his four-year sentence.

Combs, who is serving time on prostitution-related charges, is now set to be released about six weeks earlier than his former release date of June 4, 2028. According to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons,, his new release date has been moved to April 25, 2028, The Sun reports.

He is currently serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

The adjustment to his release date followed his acceptance into a drug-abuse rehabilitation programme in November. A representative for Combs said at the time, “Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start.

“He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

The development marks another twist in the rapper’s prison timeline. His expected release had originally been set for May 8, 2028, but was later pushed back to June 4, 2028, last November, after he allegedly violated prison regulations.

Reports claimed he consumed homemade alcohol and participated in an unauthorised three-way phone call. According to TMZ, the improvised alcohol was reportedly made using sugar, Fanta, and apples that were left to ferment for two weeks.

Combs’ legal team, however, disputed claims surrounding the phone call, arguing that it was covered under the attorney-client privilege. His spokesperson told Page Six, “Mr. Combs is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and is focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day.

“As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumours and exaggerated stories throughout his time there—most of them untrue.

“We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose.”

Images recently released by TMZ showed Combs inside the facility for the first time. The founder of Bad Boy Records appeared wearing a grey pullover and sweatpants, along with a grey goatee, as he smiled at another inmate while walking through a prison corridor.

Before sentencing, he reflected on his situation in a four-page letter of apology. He wrote, “I literally lost my mind. I’m sorry for that and always will be… I lost my way. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness.

“I have been humbled and broken to my core… The old me died in jail and a new version of me was born. Prison will change you or kill you – I choose to live.”

Combs marked his 56th birthday in prison with a pizza meal and has reportedly taken up a job in the facility’s laundry unit.

At the same time, legal battles surrounding his conviction continue. In December, he filed an appeal seeking either his immediate release or a reduction in his sentence, arguing that prosecutors failed to prove key elements of their case and that the punishment violated his constitutional rights. Prosecutors responded in February, opposing the appeal.

Combs has been in custody since his arrest in September 2024. He was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, a verdict that spared him a significantly longer prison term.

His legal team also explored the possibility of a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Trump acknowledged the request, saying, “A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon.”