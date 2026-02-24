Digitalisation Cuts Royalty Default Rate At NUPRC — Eyesan

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has promised to enhance transparency and ensure that the NUPRC’s internal communication are fully digital.

Eyesan said this when the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar, visited the NUPRC’s corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

“We have set for ourselves a 60-day programme to digitise our interactions and communications within the Commission. I can assure you that once we get to day 60, there will be no paper trail within the Commission.

“All our transmissions will be electronic which also means speed is assured. It means we will be able to trace where we have hiccups,” Eyesan said.

The NUPRC boss said digitising processes often lead to better results like the enforcement of payments of royalties.

“I can tell you without a shadow of doubt that for royalty payments, the default rate was enormous prior to 2025 when the Commission went live on the system. Now, compliance has improved,” Eyesan said.

Advertisement

The NUPRC boss sought a deepened relationship with NEITI which will foster transparency especially amid the 2025 Licensing Round.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NEITI said there was a need for the NUPRC to carry the agency along in its operations as this would not only enhance transparency but also deepen investor confidence.

Adar also urged the Commission to be firm on oil companies that run afoul of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Speaking on the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Adar asked that the NUPRC actively participates in the 2026 EITI flagship conference which will provide the Commission with better insights into the standards that guide EITI implementation.

The NEITI boss also sought support from the Commission in the area of data sharing which will enhance the operations of the agency.

Advertisement

“We are here to seek understanding and we must collaborate,” Adar said.