Diphtheria: FG Advises Parents After Death Of 4-Year-Old In Abuja

The Federal Government has advised parents and caregivers on preventive measures following the death of a 4-year-old infected with Diphtheria in Abuja.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) , Dr Faisal Shuaib, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, sympathized with the parents of the deceased child, noting that “No child should ever suffer such a fate due to a preventable illness.”

Shuaib urged parents to ensure they know the statuses of their children and ensure their vaccines are up to date.

He further urged parents and caregivers to pay attention to personal and environmental hygiene and avoid crowded rooms.

“It is truly disheartening that a 4-year-old has lost their life to a vaccine-preventable disease, diphtheria. No child should ever suffer such a fate due to a preventable illness. @NphcdaNG , the well-being and health of all Nigerians are of utmost priority.

“I earnestly implore every parent/caregiver to take proactive measures to protect their loved ones. Avoid crowded rooms, and improve personal and environmental sanitation. Immunization is the most effective safeguard against diphtheria.

“It is of utmost importance to verify your children’s vaccination status and ensure that their shots are up to date. Visit the nearest primary health care centre today to receive all the necessary vaccinations for your child,” the tweets read partly.

Shuaib further encouraged citizens that the country will rise above the challenges presented by diphtheria.

On Monday, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) announced the outbreak of diphtheria in the federal capital and that the disease had already claimed one life.

The FCTA’s Director of Public Health, Dr. Sadiq Abdulrahman, in a press briefing said so far eight cases of diphtheria had been recorded and of the eight, a four-year-old died in the Dei-Dei District.

According to him, results of samples taken from suspected cases in a village close to Dei-Dei established the breakout.

Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

The bacteria can lead to difficulty in breathing, heart rhythm problems, and death.