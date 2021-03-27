Diplomatic Row: China Bans U.S., Canada Officials From Entering Hong Kong

47 SHARES Share Tweet

As a response to the sanctions imposed on its officials by the United States (US) and Canadian governments, the Peoples Republic of China has among other things banned some diplomatic officials of the two countries from entering Hongkong.

This was captured in its latest sanctions announced on Saturday.

Recall that China had claimed that Hong Kong is part of its Special Administrative Region.

THE WHISTLER reported on Tuesday that the United Kingdom, Canada, U.S. as well as the European Union, had sanctioned four Chinese officials and one entity for allegedly violating the rights of the Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities residing in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the country.

But the sanctions got Beijing furious as it interpreted the moves of the respective countries as actions taken based on rumors and disinformation.

On Saturday, China’s Foreign Ministry stated that, “In response, the Chinese side decides to sanction aChair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Gayle Manchin, Vice Chair of the USCIRF Tony Perkins, Member of Parliament of Canada Michael Chong, and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the House of Commons of Canada.”

It added that, “the individuals concerned are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China, and Chinese citizens and institutions are prohibited from doing business with the relevant individuals and having exchanges with the relevant entity.”

It also stated that all other sanctions it had imposed on other U.S. officials continue.

China stressed that the countries involved should stop bullying Beijing “otherwise, they will get their fingers burnt”.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic row between U.S. and China (and their allies) is obviously weaved around economic dominance of one country over the other.