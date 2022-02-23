DISCLAIMER: THE WHISTLER Editor Not Investigating Any NNPC Staff

THE WHISTLER editor, Tajudeen Suleiman, has described as fraudulent a text message sent to a senior staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in which his name was listed among “a consortium of investigative journalists” working on a money-laundering story involving the official.

Mr. Suleiman said he was not working on any money laundering story involving anyone from NNPC and could never have collaborated with other journalists to “interview” one public official on an allegation as the message purportedly stated.

The message sent to the NNPC staff read, “We are investigative journalists currently working on a money laundry story relating to you and would like to hear your side of the story—this is in line with our professional standard and ethics. We await your response as soon as possible.”

The sender listed four names which included that of the editor of THE WHISTLER who expressed shock at the audacity of those involved in the scam.

“It is apparently a scam, someone is planning to intimidate the NNPC staff either dupe him or her or get some other favours. That’s the only explanation I can give for this obviously fraudulent act,” said Mr. Suleiman.

He urged the recipient of the message to ignore it, adding that THE WHISTLER “would never be part of such dubious act.”

He added that “in my 25 years of investigative journalism, I have never blackmailed anyone to have a favour or involved myself in any professional scam.”