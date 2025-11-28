DisCos Bill Customers N241.54bn In September, Record 86.43% Billing Efficiency

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that the country’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) billed Nigerian electricity consumers a total of N241.54bn in September, resulting in a 2.58 per cent increase from August.

According to NERC’s latest Commercial Performance Factsheet released on Friday, DisCos received a total of N279.45bn worth of energy during the period and successfully billed N241.54bn.

This represents a national billing efficiency of 86.43 per cent, a 2.58 per cent increase from August.

The report stated that out of the N241.54bn, N196.26bn was collected, translating to a collection efficiency of 81.25 per cent.

This, according to the commission, marks a 1.18 per cent growth from the previous month.

During the period under review, with an allowed average tariff of N116.34/kWh and an actual average collection of N97.09/kWh, the sector achieved a recovery efficiency of 83.45 per cent, representing a 3.67 per cent improvement.

Also during the month, Eko, Ikeja, and Abuja recorded some of the strongest numbers across billing, collections, and revenue recovery, maintaining their positions as the sector’s top performers.

NERC stated that Eko DisCo posted one of the highest billing efficiencies at 99.04 per cent, which was driven by improved metering coverage and reduced technical and commercial losses.

For its part, Ikeja DisCo achieved 88.24 per cent billing efficiency, demonstrating steady internal process strengthening.

Similarly, Abuja DisCo recorded 89.80 per cent, sustaining its strong performance and consolidating revenue assurance mechanisms.

Aba Power, however, outperformed expectations with a billing efficiency of 102.85 per cent, which was attributed to optimised energy delivery and efforts to recover legacy obligations.

The Factsheet also highlights mixed results among other DisCos. Benin, Port Harcourt, and Kano posted moderate billing efficiencies of 65.25 per cent, 82.29 per cent, and 92.83 per cent, respectively.

During the period under review, Jos, Kaduna, and Yola DisCos trailed behind, with billing efficiencies of 83.57 per cent, 75.93 per cent, and 65.36 per cent.