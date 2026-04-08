DisCos Earned N204.7bn In January As Eko, Ikeja Top Chart

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The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on Wednesday, disclosed that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) collected a total of N204.74bn in January 2026, just as Eko and Ikeja DisCos led the industry across key efficiency metrics.

Data from NERC’s January 2026 factsheet on the commercial performance of DisCos showed that the total revenue collection, derived from N268.20bn billed to customers.

This translates to a 76.34 per cent collection efficiency, reflecting a decline from the previous month.

Despite the dip, Eko DisCo and Ikeja DisCo stood out as the strongest performers.

According to the report, Eko Discos posted a collection efficiency of 87.55 per cent and the highest revenue recovery rate of 87.92 per cent, while Ikeja DisCos followed closely with 87.77 per cent collection efficiency and 81.64 per cent recovery efficiency.

In terms of billing efficiency, Eko also led with 91.26 per cent, pointing to its strong operational performance across the value chain.

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However, weaker performances were recorded among some northern DisCos.

According to NERC, Jos DisCo posted the lowest collection efficiency at 47.74 per cent, while Kaduna DisCo recorded the weakest revenue recovery at 36.29 per cent, highlighting persistent liquidity and operational challenges in parts of the network.

In all, the sector recorded a billing efficiency of 79.72 per cent, with total energy billed at N268.20bn out of N336.43bn received.

This indicates ongoing losses across the electricity value chain.

NERC attributed part of the performance decline to the implementation of stricter Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) loss targets for 2026.

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It added that the development had lowered allowable loss thresholds for DisCos following investments made in 2025.

THE WHISTLER had previously reported that the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) collectively generated N207.49bn in revenue from electricity sales in December 2025.

According to the NERC’s commercial performance factsheet, the amount was realised from N258.66bn billed to electricity consumers during the month.