DisCos Generate N2.32tn As Abuja, Others Dominate Revenue Surge

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Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) generated a combined N2.32tn revenue in 2025, data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has disclosed.

An analysis of the figures shows that all 11 DisCos recorded revenue growth compared to 2024, when they raked in approximately

N1.66tn.

The breaking of the data, shows that Ikeja DisCo posted the highest revenue of N440.86bn in 2025, up from N309.48bn in 2024.

This marks a remarkable 131 per cent increase; while Eko DisCo followed closely with N423.99bn, representing a 118 per cent rise from the previous year.

Also, the Abuja DisCo delivered a strong performance, generating N376.96bn, up 101 per cent year-on-year.

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This cemented its position among the top-performing utilities.

However, Ibadan, Benin and Enugu DisCos were Mid-tier performers in 2025.

A further analysis of the data reveals that Ibadan DisCo generated N250.45bn in the year under review, while

Benin DisCo revenue stood at N202.68bn, Enugu DisCo ended the year with N187.69bn revenue generation.

The three DisCos recorded growth rates above 50 per cent last year.

The Port Harcourt DisCo closely followed the trio of Ibadan, Benin and Enugu Discos in revenue generation.

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It raked in N170.37bn in 2025, making it a 60 per cent increase.

According to the data, the Kano DisCo generated N111.63bn, while Jos, Kaduna, and Yola DisCos posted N67.77bn, N51.38bn, and N36.68bn respectively.

Kaduna and Jos Discos showed single-digit and near-flat improvements during the year under review.

THE WHISTLER had previously reported that the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) collected a total of N204.74bn in January 2026, just as Eko and Ikeja DisCos led the industry across key efficiency metrics.

Data from NERC’s January 2026 factsheet on the commercial performance of DisCos showed that the total revenue collection, derived from N268.20bn billed to customers.

This translates to a 76.34 per cent collection efficiency, reflecting a decline from the previous month.

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Despite the dip, Eko DisCo and Ikeja DisCo stood out as the strongest performers.

According to the report, Eko Discos posted a collection efficiency of 87.55 per cent and the highest revenue recovery rate of 87.92 per cent, while Ikeja DisCos followed closely with 87.77 per cent collection efficiency and 81.64 per cent recovery efficiency.

In terms of billing efficiency, Eko also led with 91.26 per cent, pointing to its strong operational performance across the value chain.