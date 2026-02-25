Disu Assumes Duty As IGP, Vows To Enhance Internal Security

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu has assumed duty as the 23rd indigenous Inspector-General of Police. He takes over from IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun (Rtd) NPM who served as the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police from 19th June 2023 to 24th February 2026.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, born on 13th April, 1966, hails from Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on 18th May, 1992, and brings to the office a wealth of operational, investigative, intelligence, and administrative experience garnered over decades of distinguished service in various strategic capacities across the country.

Until his appointment, he was Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

The new Acting Inspector-General of Police reassures officers and men of the Force, stakeholders, and the general public of his commitment to consolidating on existing reforms, enhancing internal security, strengthening community partnerships, and advancing the Force’s mandate of protecting lives and property in line with global best practices.