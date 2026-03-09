Disu Deploys New DIGs Based On Merit As Ochalla Gets FCID

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In keeping with his promise, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has approved the posting of the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to their respective departments.

The development comes barely hours after the decoration of the officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

In a circular stamped by the DIG Force Intelligence on Monday and obtained by THE WHISTLER, titled POLICE WIRELESS MESSAGE, with reference number TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.7/62, said the INGENPOL has ordered the posting of the following DIGPOLS as indicated against their names.

A breakdown of the postings seen by THE WHISTLER revealed that DIG Zacharia Achinyan, fdc, will head the Department of Logistics and Supply.

DIG Zango Baba has been posted to the Department of Research and Planning.

Advertisement

DIG Isyaku Mohammed will head the Department of Training and Development, while DIG Margaret Challa will oversee the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

Subsequently, the Department of Finance and Administration will be strategically driven by DIG Mohammed Sulaiman, mni, while DIG Kenechukwu Onwumelie, fdc, has been posted to the Force Intelligence Department.

In addition, the Department of Information and Communication Technology will be headed by DIG Fayoade Mustapha, mni, while DIG Umar Nadada, mni, has been posted to the Department of Operations.

The circular noted that the postings take effect immediately.