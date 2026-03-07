Disu Overhauls Police Media Unit, Creates New Office

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has restructured the Nigeria Police Force media team by creating a new department called the New Media Office.

The office will be headed by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ali Giwa, whom THE WHISTLER earlier reported had been selected as the new Force Public Relations Officer.

While the purpose of the department is yet to be clearly defined, THE WHISTLER gathered that it may be used to strategically reinforce the force’s magazine, and social media presence.

All arrangements to kick-start the department will officially commence on Monday, March 9, 2026, THE WHISTLER learned.

In a new development, Disu has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anthony Placid to replace Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Hundeyin as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Born on December 2, 1970, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, DCP Placid hails from Mbiokporo Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Advertisement

Placid was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1996 and was commissioned in August 1998.

He has undergone extensive local and international training, including the United Nations Peace Operations Specialised Training (POST), with certifications in Police and Military Studies, Gender Awareness, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights, and Civilian Protection.

Academically, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos, and a Bachelor of Laws from the National Open University of Nigeria.

He is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, and was inducted as a Member of the National Institute (MNI) on December 13, 2025.

His policing career includes roles as Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State and at the Police Staff College, Jos; Divisional Police Officer in Federal Housing, Calabar; Bakassi; Uruan; and Gembu, as well as Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Robbery Unit in Kaduna State.

Advertisement

Before his recent appointment, he served as the DCP in charge of Finance and Administration at the Cross River State Police Command, effective Friday, January 9, 2026.

Meanwhile, THE WHISTLER gathered that DCP Aliyu Abubakar has been appointed as the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit.

Although the police authorities have yet to make an official announcement, a source familiar with the development said the force may face more stringent restructuring in the coming weeks.

“The IGP came prepared,” the source said, noting that, “Based on the restructuring we have seen thus far, it is most likely not going to be business as usual.”