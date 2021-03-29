Divergent Views On How Factionalization In Ohanaeze Ndigbo Will Affect Igbo Presidency Project

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Southeast stakeholders, Monday, reacted to the opening of a parallel secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu by the Engr Chidi Ibeh-led faction, with divergent views on how the division would make or mar the Igbo presidency in 2023.

The Ibeh faction had Sunday launched a parallel secretariat after describing the Ohanaeze secretariat at the Park Avenue, Enugu, as ‘uninhabitable’.

THE WHISTLER reports that Ibeh’s secretariat is located at Emene, very close to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The group yesterday also announced April 22, 2021 as an ‘Atonement Day of Ndigbo’.

In a reaction, the secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State, Dr Malachy Ochie, said, “The faction of Ohanaeze that just opened office in Enugu, not withstanding that I am aware of the moves to bring all the parties together, is also interested in the Igbo presidency. So, irrespective of the divide of Ohanaeze, there is consensus regarding the Igbo presidency in 2023. All Igbo core groups are simply drumming the support towards the fact that it is the turn of the Igbo to produce the president in 2013.

“I expect the major political parties in Nigeria to zone their presidency to the Southeast. That is the only way we can talk about reintegration and nation building. In absence of that, the Igbo cannot lay any stake in the political dynamics of Nigeria. It is unfortunate that this is happening. Among all the ethnic groups and nationalities in Nigeria, the Igbo have paid the price of one Nigeria. The Igbo have investments in every part of this country.

“No other ethnic nationality knows Nigeria more than the Igbo. The division in Ohanaeze is not a threat because both factions are talking about the same thing. Ohanaeze youths and other core Igbo groups are talking about the same thing. We don’t care who takes the credit. Before Obasanjo emerged in 1999, Afenifere had about five factions, and it didn’t stop the emergence of Obasanjo. There is always an internal mechanism towards resolving matters like this. It doesn’t stop the agenda of the Igbo president.”

A student leader at Ebonyi State University, Abakalili, Johnson Nwamgbada, however, disagreed with Dr Ochie.

He said, “It’s a pity that at this critical period of Ndigbo, the apex Igbo organization is being politicized. I’m sure this move is to scuttle the chances of the Igbo presidency come 2023. Some group somewhere is beating the drums, which we are dancing. At the end of the day, we begin to blame gods over our selfishness.”

Damian Ugwu, a civil servant in Owerri, said, “I’m surprised that this matter cannot be resolved on a roundabout. A whole Igbo nation, with their acclaimed wisdom, cannot management a crisis that is trying to tarnish the Igbo race. I would advise religious leaders to wade in. This is a crucial time, and unless we put our houses in order, nothing tangible will be achieved in 2023 because we don’t expect other nationalities to set our house in order. I had expected that the Chidi Ibe group would have respected Prof George Obiozor, considering his age and experience.”

For an Umuahia based businessman, Chief Charles Mgbor, “The stance of the Chidi Ibe faction of Ohanaeze has come to destroy Ndigbo the more. I learnt that he also described the Ohanaeze Elders’ Council held in Owerri, Imo State on Saturday, as nullity. The Igbo tradition is built on respect for the elders. I think we have lost our history and headed for cul-de-sac. They claim they are championing the Igbo presidency, while Prof Obiozor also was mandated to negotiate with other nationalities across the federation for an Igbo president. It will be shameful if both factions embark on the same mission while at crossroads.”

Ibe had during a press briefing claimed that, “My leadership as elected on January 9, 2021, remains the only authentic leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and we will do everything under our purview, under our power, to bring Ndigbo to a very proper perspective. I must express dismay over the so-called Council of Elders’ meeting of Ohanaeze held Saturday in Owerri. That was a charade in its entirety, an absurdity, that meeting was a mere political dinner meeting convened by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. It was not an Ohanaeze meeting and I want to appeal to Ndigbo to discountenance the discussions, the outcomes and whatever gathering they had.

“When the Elders’ Council is properly constituted, we will let out people know about it. In the first place, if I’m the president-general, for power balancing and equity, the chairman of the Council of Elders will come from another state of Ndigbo not from Imo State. So, addressing Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as chairman of the Elders’ Council is not acceptable.

“I want to let our people know that having visited the permanent secretariat of Ohanaeze last month, we have come up with a temporary secretariat. It has been cited here in Enugu and this environment is the temporary secretariat. Henceforth, all Ohanaeze activities shall be conducted here. We, however, appeal to the contractor handling our permanent secretariat to hasten work, because 40 percent of the outstanding sum has been released to the contractor. We expect him to furnish and hand over to us within four weeks time.

“On Igbo presidency, our resolve is that it is non-negotiable. We will not compromise. We will do everything possible to have an Igbo man rule this country.”

On the Atonement Day of Ndigbo, Ibeh noted that, “This land must be purified; our prayerful men and women will be assembled—all the clergy in Igbo land will come together and pray for the cleansing of the land. Our group is behind the Eastern Security Network, ESN, powered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. We are calling on all the governors in this region to support the ESN; their work is important to stop the incursion of criminals into this zone.”