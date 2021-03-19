DJ Cuppy Drops Lawsuit Against Davido’s Aide After Public Apology

43 SHARES Share Tweet

DJ Cuppy on Friday said she no longer intends to proceed with the lawsuit she initiated against Davido’s aide, Israel Afeare.

Cuppy dropped the lawsuit after Davido’s aide made a public apology over the accusation on a record deal linking the DJ and Zlatan Ibile.

This is according to a statement released by Cuppy on micro blogging site, Twitter.

She said, “Following the public apology of Israel Afeare, I have decided to no longer proceed with the lawsuit and have instructed my lawyers accordingly.”

But the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, advised social media users to always verify information to avoid promoting falsehood.

“I hope we can all learn from this, and ensure that we have valid facts before we speak on matters,” she said.

THE WHISTLER had reported that, Afeare had accused DJ Cuppy of owing Zlatan Ibile payment of proceeds from their 2019 song ‘Gelato’.

This was after Zlatan denied that he didn’t know who Cuppy was during a live interview on SWITCH.

Consequently, Cuppy threatened to initiate a lawsuit against Afeare over the claims which she described as “completely untrue and constitute a grave libel.”

Alongside her legal team, she subsequently demanded unreserved public apology from Afeare within the next 7 days, a condition that would warrant her to withdraw the lawsuit.

The letter which was dated February 10, 2021, reads, “It is crucial to state that there are legal contracts that govern the relationship between our Client and Mr Zlatan Ibile; said contracts which very fairly and adequately cover the financial compensation of both artists, neither our Client nor Mr Zlatan Ibile have breached their contractual obligations in any way.

“The allegations in the statements made by you are completely untrue and constitute a grave libel upon our Client.

“Furthermore, we demand that within seven days of receipt of this letter; (i) You write a letter to be shared with the public containing a suitable withdrawal and apology in terms to be approved by us on our Clients behalf. (ii) You provide us with your full assurance and an undertaking in writing that you will cease and desist from repeating the publication of those or similar allegations concerning our client.”