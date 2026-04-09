DJ Neptune Warns AI Could ‘Retire’ Music Producers

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Nigerian disc jockey and record producer, Imohiosen Patrick, popularly known as DJ Neptune, has warned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could soon disrupt the music production industry, potentially rendering human producers obsolete.

He remarked in response to a similar claim by media personality N6, who raised concerns about the growing influence of AI in music creation.

He wrote on X, “AI is quietly about to retire the entire music production and mastering Industry. I have seen scary things tonight. God help all of us in this ecosystem.”

Responding, DJ Neptune shared a personal experience that highlighted the rapid advancement of AI in music production, revealing how he once mistook an AI-generated track for a human-created song.

“I dey tell you. Someone sent me a record to listen to a few days ago and asked for my feedback.

“After listening, I told the guy to sign the artist cos what I heard was out of this world. That’s how my guy said na AI work. E shook me o.”

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AI is increasingly becoming a major tool in music creation, with both emerging and established artists, producers, and sound engineers leveraging it to enhance beats, vocals, and overall sound quality.

In response to this shift, the Recording Academy has updated its rules to allow songs that include AI elements to qualify for the Grammys, provided there is a significant human contribution.

Despite its growing acceptance, AI’s role in music continues to spark debate among industry stakeholders, many of whom insist that music should remain human-driven, citing concerns over authenticity and authorship.