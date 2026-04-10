Djibouti Votes As Incumbent President Seeks Sixth Term

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Voters in Djibouti are heading to the polls in a presidential election widely expected to extend the rule of long-serving leader Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, who is seeking a sixth term in office.

The 78-year-old incumbent faces a single challenger, Mohamed Farah Samatar of the Unified Democratic Centre (CDU), a party that currently holds no seats in parliament.

More than 256,000 registered voters are eligible to participate in Friday’s vote. However, early reports indicated low turnout in several areas, with only a small number of voters present at some polling stations when they opened. In parts of the capital, Djibouti City, voting also began later than scheduled.

The election follows a controversial decision by lawmakers last year to remove the presidential age limit, allowing Guelleh to run again despite previously being ineligible. The move has drawn criticism from observers who argue it weakens democratic processes in the country.

Human rights organisations have also accused authorities of restricting political freedoms and limiting opposition activity—claims the government has consistently denied. Notably, two major opposition parties have boycotted elections since 2016.

Polling stations are expected to close at 6:00 p.m. local time, with provisional results likely to be announced shortly afterward or by Saturday morning, according to electoral officials.

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International observers, including the African Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the League of Arab States, are monitoring the process.

Guelleh has ruled Djibouti since 1999, when he succeeded the country’s founding president. He secured re-election in 2021 with an overwhelming majority, winning 98 percent of the vote.

Despite concerns over democratic standards, the government has emphasised stability as a key achievement. Djibouti occupies a strategic position in the Horn of Africa and hosts military bases belonging to several global powers, including the United States, France, and China.

The country also serves as a vital port for landlocked neighbours such as Ethiopia and has played a growing role in regional maritime activity, particularly amid ongoing tensions affecting shipping routes in the Red Sea.