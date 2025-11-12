Djokovic Slams Handling Of Sinner’s Doping Case

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Novak Djokovic said the shortness and timing of Jannik Sinner’s ban this year for a doping violation was “odd” and the case would hang over the four-time Grand Slam champion like a cloud for the rest of his career.

Sinner served a three-month suspension following a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February after authorities accepted the anabolic agent clostebol had entered his system inadvertently via massages from his then physiotherapist at Indian Wells in March 2024.

Djokovic said he did not believe Sinner had acted deliberately, but added the controversy over the perceived disparity between Sinner’s treatment and that of lesser-known athletes would linger around the Italian, much like his own deportation from Australia in 2022 over his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

He said: “That cloud will follow him just as the cloud of COVID will follow me, for the rest of his, or my career in this case.

“It’s just something that … it was so major and when that happens, over time it will fade, but I don’t think it will disappear. There’s always going to be a certain group of people that will always try to bring that forward.”

Djokovic raised questions about the handling of Sinner’s case after the 24-year-old was allowed to return to action in May without missing a Grand Slam.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency has remained firm that all its cases are dealt with based on facts and evidence and not a player’s name, nationality or ranking.

He added: “There is the lack of transparency, the inconsistency, the convenience (of) the ban coming, between the slams, so he doesn’t miss the others – it’s just, it was very, very odd.

“I really don’t like how the case was being handled and you could hear so many other players, both male and female, who had some similar situations coming out in the media, and complaining that it was a preferable treatment.”

Sinner had tested positive in March 2024 for clostebol, before being cleared in August by an independent tribunal who determined he was not to blame.

WADA, which previously said it was seeking a ban of between one and two years for Sinner, appealed against that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in September and a subsequent hearing had been set for April 16 and 17.

In the agreement reached in February this year, Sinner accepted a ban of just three months but insisted the decision still affected him.

Sinner retained the Australian Open at the start of the year and beat Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.