Do More For Nigerians Struggling With Housing, HDAN Tells Tinubu:

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The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

It described it as a moment to celebrate a life of service, leadership and commitment to nation-building.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Barrister Festus Adebayo,

HDAN noted that the President’s birthday offers an opportunity not only to honour his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, but also to reflect on the urgent need to deepen government intervention in the housing sector for the benefit of millions of Nigerians.

It emphasised that housing remains one of the most critical needs confronting citizens across the country, especially low- and middle-income earners who are daily faced with rising rents, high construction costs, limited access to mortgage finance, and increasing barriers to homeownership.

The group appealed to Tinubu to use this new age as another point of renewed commitment to the housing aspirations of ordinary Nigerians by pursuing bold and practical reforms that will make decent shelter more accessible and affordable.

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According to the group, while efforts have been made in the sector, much more is needed in the area of strong political will to address the housing challenge.

It also urged the president to strengthen mortgage systems, enforce the use of locally manufactured building materials, expand social housing for family homes, and support new initiatives such as MOFI to drive sustainable housing development.

HDAN further urged the President to prioritise mass housing delivery and provide stronger support to key housing institutions including the recapitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

It urged him to also champion reforms that will create an enabling environment for private sector development in affordable housing and mortgage refinancing.

The organisation expressed hope that under the President’s leadership, the housing sector can become a major driver of economic growth, job creation, social stability and national development.

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HDAN reiterated its commitment to collaborating with the government and stakeholders to develop policies and initiatives that will make housing more accessible and affordable for all Nigerians.