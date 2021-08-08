Do You Trust Your Phone Repairer?

Getting your phone fixed obviously comes with its risks. Their is the possibility of dubious repairers accessing your information and using it wrongly. There’s also, among others, the risk that your phone won’t be fixed properly or that it would develop further faults after being fixed once.

This is why some people do not even consider the idea of fixing their phones at all instead, they just get a new one to avoid anyone possibly gaining access to their phone and its contents. Those who cannot afford new ones immediately take their phones to repairers for fixing.

THE WHISTLER spoke with a few customers who took their phones for repairs at GSM Village in Wuse, Abuja about their experience and the responses were surprisingly positive.

Tosin said he fixed his phone there often and in fact, had never fixed his phone outside GSM Village and had no plans to ever do so because of how much he trusts his phone repairer.

“I have a regular customer who I repair my phone with and I have never had any bad experiences with him so I don’t use any other phone repairer. I so much believe in this place (GSM Village) and him, in fact, if there’s anything he can’t fix, he will let me know”, he said.

He said someone recommended his phone repairer to him a few years ago and from then till now, he has never had any complaint after fixing his phones there numerous times.

“My experience here has always been good and no one I know has had a bad experience here either. That is the reason why I keep coming back”, he explained.

Another customer, Sadiq, said he has been to GSM Village a few times and has a phone repairer he patronizes regularly. He said his experience with the repairer has always been smooth and incidence-free. He however revealed that one of his friends has had a negative experience.

“Personally I’ve never had any bad experience with my repairer, but my friend has had one.

“He brought his phone here to fix and the person fixing it replaced a couple of parts with bad parts so that he could come back for him to fix the phone again and get more money”, he disclosed.

Sadiq stated that after the incident, he directed his friend to his own phone repairer to fix the damage by the previous technician.

Judith, another customer who spoke to THE WHISTLER at the GSM Village, said she had fixed her phone at the place twice and the first experience was a bitter one.

“The first time I fixed my phone, I needed my charging point repaired because it was no longer working, and the repairer tampered a few other features in the phone in the process of fixing it”, she said.

After she noticed the new features that were malfunctioning, she was annoyed because she suspected that it was the repairer’s plot to get her to come back and pay to have it fixed again.

“I was managing it like that until the screen broke and I needed to get it replaced and a colleague recommended another technician still in GSM Village. I told him about my previous experience and he assured me that this one was not like that so I took it to him and he fixed it for me perfectly without affecting anything else”, she explained.

She said the second repairer was unable to fix the damage done by the first one because too much time had passed and attempting to fix it could damage the phone further.

“I had initially said I would never go back there but because of how much I trust the colleague who recommended the second repairer, I decided to give it a last chance and I was not disappointed a second time.”

Phone repairers at the GSM Village who spoke to THE WHISTLER said they are aware of this attitude that customers have towards them and always suggest measures for customers who want to protect their information.

One of the phone repairers there, Josiah Chukwu, said when he’s conducting hardware repairs, he tells customers to use password locks and turn off their phones. This is because hardware repairs only deal with external parts of the phone so the repairer has no concern with its contents.

“Once you lock the phone and you use the password, nobody can open it. The repairer does not have access to the information in the phone”, he revealed.

He explained that when fixing software problems, however, the phone has to be on. In this instance, he advised customers to put passwords on specific applications where they have sensitive information or content so that the repairer cannot gain access to it.

He said despite these measures, some customers still don’t trust the repairers and insist on being present while they work on the phone.

“Some of them that don’t want you to see any of their contents will stay there and watch you fix it from beginning to end. They would insist on waiting no matter how long it will take. You know, only you can know what is in your phone. So, some of them will say they must wait. And as you’re fixing it they will be asking you questions about what you’re doing”, he said.

Jones, who fixes laptops and desktops at the village said when he conducts software repairs, same as when repairing phones, it requires the laptop to be on to see what he is doing.

“Like if there’s an application you want to run, or if you want the system to carry out a command for you, it requires the system being on”, he said.

He said for those customers who have software problems which need to be rectified on their laptops, but do not have the patience to wait for him to fix it, he simply detaches the system’s hard drive and gives them to go with it.

He explains further: “For instance, where a customer needs a software issue fixed and they cannot wait for it to be fixed on the spot, I detach the system’s hard drive, which contains all the owners content, documents, media, etc., and I give it to the customer to go with and keep it safe. We then use our own hard drive to work on your system and after fixing the issue, we detach that.

“When I’m done, I call the customer to bring back their own hard drive so that I can insert it back into the system. I do this for safety and for you to be sure that no one is tampering with or looking at your personal content.”

Jones said he recently had a client who brought his laptop in for repairs and insisted on being present during the repair period, no matter how long it would take. He said the customer told him about the experience he had at the Computer Village in Lagos.

“When I opened it (the laptop) to work on, the guy was just looking at me eye to eye, watching everything I was doing. So I had to tell him to relax, then he started telling me his experience in Computer Village in Lagos. I had to tell him but this is Abuja, so just relax let me do this.

“He said in Lagos the repairer there outsmarted him such that the service he paid for was not what he got. So he wanted to watch me fix it, everything I removed he was asking questions and making sure I put it back exactly where I removed it from. He did all that just for the safety of his system because he said he has had a bad experience in Lagos”, he stated.

Victor, another phone repairer at in Abuja, said as a phone repairer you shouldn’t be concerned with checking the contents of your customer’s phone.

“Normally when you’re doing the work you just go straight to the area that the phone has the issue, so you don’t have any business going to check someone’s information”, he said.

He also said there will definitely be customers who do not trust the phone repairers and want to be there watching while they work, but after a few smooth encounters trust should be built.

“For the ones that don’t trust you, some of them may stand by to be watching you as you’re fixing it. But there is a point it will reach that they will now build that trust that yes this person is not like that, then they will now be comfortable leaving their phones with you”, he said.