Documents Show Why Peter Obi Rejected Plots Of Land As Anambra Governor

Documents have shown how the Labour Party presidential flagbearer and former Anambra State governor rejected plots of land offered to him by the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation (ASHDC) during his tenure as governor of the state.

According to the documents sighted by THE WHISTLER, the former governor was offered two 1107m2 pieces of land at Hillview Housing Estate, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, for a paltry 100 thousand naira.

Two letters signed by Mike Nwafor, then Managing Director of the ASHDC, on the 13th of February, and 7th of May, 2007 and addressed to the Obi, said Plots 29/L255 and 29/L254 were offered to the governor in “appreciation of his efforts in the realization of the estate.”

However, Obi in his response, said it was wrong to benefit from the land allocation.

“My being governor is by the grace of God and I believe firmly that it is wrong to benefit from that. I became governor because I wish to serve my people and to do that devotedly, I believe I have to distance myself from the undue privileges of the office.

“Consequently, as I thank you for your thoughtfulness, I wish to decline the allocation based on the reasons already adduced,” Obi added.

Obi has been consistently calling for a reduction in the cost of governance and frugality in the utilization of government resources.