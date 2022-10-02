Dogs Guarding Lagos Church Kill 36-Year-Old Man

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Police Command has begun an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man allegedly mauled to death by two German dogs guarding a church in Lagos.

The Police Public Relations Officers of Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the younger brother of the victim reported the incident to the police at Abule-Egba area of Lagos.

He said the incident happened on Tuesday about 11:30pm, when the deceased elder was returning home. Two German dogs reportedly came out from a church premises pounced on him and bit him in many places.

The PPRO said, “The man said the dogs gave his elder brother several bites all over his body. The police immediately visited the scene of the incident by detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer.

“On arrival, the dogs were not seen. The victim was said to have been rushed to Orile Agege General Hospital for treatment by the family.

“On getting to the hospital, it was discovered that the victim has given up the ghost. Family forcefully removed the corpse for burial according to Muslim rites.”

The PPRO, therefore, advised members of the public to always cage and vaccinate their dogs.

“You are liable for any damage caused by your pets,” he warned.

Recall that dogs belonging to a landlord had in 2018 tore the skull of a young boy at the Igando area of Lagos.