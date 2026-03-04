Doguwa Emerges Kano State APC Chairman

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The immediate past Commissioner for Water Resources in Kano State, Umar Doguwa, has emerged as the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Doguwa was elected during the party’s state congress held in Kano in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was endorsed by delegates from the 44 local government areas and other consensus candidates through a voice vote at the congress supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The chairmanship position had been zoned to Kano South Senatorial District, Doguwa’s home zone, in line with party arrangements. He succeeds Abdullahi Abbas, who served as the party’s state chairman for about 10 years.

Before emerging as chairman, Doguwa resigned as Commissioner for Water Resources in Governor Abba Yusuf’s cabinet ahead of the congress.

Speaking after the exercise, the Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Rabiu Bichi, said 2,420 accredited delegates participated in the process adding that the presence of INEC officials strengthened the credibility of the congress.

In his remarks, Doguwa thanked party leaders and delegates for the confidence reposed in him, promising to unite members and strengthen the party across the state.

“I am humbled by the trust of our delegates and party leaders. My focus will be to unite every member and strengthen our structures across Kano State,” he said.

Earlier, the outgoing chairman, Abbas, described the congress as a joyous moment for the party and thanked members for their support during his tenure.

He also urged members to give the new leadership the necessary support.

In his address, the governor congratulated the new executives, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“The success of this party in Kano depends on discipline, unity, and commitment. I urge the new leadership to work tirelessly to achieve our shared vision,” Yusuf said.

Other officials elected at the congress include Salisu Gwangwazo as Deputy Chairman, Prof. Yusuf Mohammed as Secretary, Nura Yaro as Assistant Secretary, Abdul Adamu (SAN) as Legal Adviser, Bashir Yusuf as Assistant Legal Adviser and Farouq Abdullahi Garo as Financial Secretary.

Also elected were Salisu Yahaya as Youth Leader, Musadiq Wazari as Assistant Youth Leader, Abubakar Salisu as Auditor and Hajiya Fatima Abdullahi Dala as Women Leader, among others who were all sworn in after the congress.