Domestic Violence: ‘He Recorded His Wife Burning In Fire’- Husband, Lagos Agency Accused Of Complicity In Bimbo’s Death
Civil Society Organisation working to curb sexual and gender-based
violence in have called out the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency
(DSVA) of Lagos State for alleged negligence and complicity in the
death of Bimbo Ogbonna.
Executive Director of Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF), Lemmy
Ughegbe, and Director of Investigation, Make A Difference Initiative,
Comrade Jacob Edi, made the allegation during a press briefing in
Abuja on Thursday.
The group claimed that the Lagos agency, which they had often
commended before now, failed to act proactively in Bimbo’s case.
Bimbo, 35, was alleged to have bought kerosene and set herself ablaze
in the heat of hostilities between her and her husband, Ikechukwu
Ogbonna, on the 13th of October, 2022 in their apartment in Lagos.
Bimbo reportedly died from severe fire injuries, and on 15th of
October, it was reported that the Lagos State government ordered an
autopsy on Bimbo corpse’s.
However, there were allegations that her husband, Ikechukwu Ogbonna,
set the deceased on fire and watched her burn.
Ughegbe while speaking on the issue said, “Based on our background in
investigative journalism, we have taken time out to investigate the
circumstances that led to Bimbo’s death and it is as disheartening as
it was avoidable.
“It is on record that Bimbo cried out, filed formal complaint to Lagos
DSVA about serial abuses by her husband, Mr. Ikechukwu Ogbonna. We
also have recorded a conversation between Bimbo and a DSVA official,
wherein Bimbo was distressed and called the agency for urgent action.
Unfortunately, the evidence we have is that the DSVA treated it with
complacency and usual bureaucratese of public service.
“For an agency set-up to deal expeditiously with issues of Domestic
and Sexual Violence, the complacency with which Bimbo’s distress call
was treated amounts to negligence and complicity in situations that
led to her death.”
He further said that it was ironic that an agency whose Facebook page
carries the message “every domestic violence case is a potential
murder case” will not act on a distress call from someone who had
previously taken the extra step to lodge two complaints.
In his own remark, Comrade Jacob Edi, decried the rising tide of
domestic and sexual violence called on the Lagos State Director of
Public Prosecution to call the DSVA for the files with documentary
evidence of physical abuses of the deceased by her husband.
“We have seen a video recording by Mr. Ogbonna while his wife was locked
inside the house with fire. How can a man whose wife is on fire be so
calm to record the incident instead of calling for help?” He queried.
Edi said that substantial evidence of abuses of Bimbo shows clearly
that Ogbonna knows more than he is saying about the fire incident that
killed his wife.
On her part, the founder, Jewels Hive Initiative, Oluwatoyi Falaiye,
while demanding justice said, “Bimbo’s death and the action of the Law
agency is as though Bimbo is victimised even in death. Victims of
domestic and gender-based violence suffer victimization while in an
abusive marriage or relationship and sweeping Bimbo’s case under the
carpet is sending the wrong signal.
“We as CSO and gender advocates are demanding and begging for answers!
It will be justice for all if we get the answers as to give closure to
other survivors.”
Below is a video obtained by THE WHISTLER where the late Bimbo’s
housemaid was seen narrating what transpired between the couple before
her death.
Also, a copy of late Bimbo’s conversation with the lawyer currently
handling her case was also provided.
Ughegbe said further said that , ”The reason we are doing this, is the
first step in our advocacy is to make sure that Bimbo’s case is not just
swept under the carpet and to make sure that the DSVA Agency of Lagos
State sits up and gets to the bottom of officers who were complacent
with Bimbo’s distress call.
“This has led to death. We cannot sit here and say it is murder, but
we know that enough questions must be answered by Ikechukwu Ogbonna
who chose to be recording the wife burning instead of rescuing her.
It’s a big question going by the fact that there has been other
substantial evidence of him domestically violating the said person.”