Domestic Violence: ‘He Recorded His Wife Burning In Fire’- Husband, Lagos Agency Accused Of Complicity In Bimbo’s Death

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Civil Society Organisation working to curb sexual and gender-based

violence in have called out the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency

(DSVA) of Lagos State for alleged negligence and complicity in the

death of Bimbo Ogbonna.

Advertisement

Executive Director of Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF), Lemmy

Ughegbe, and Director of Investigation, Make A Difference Initiative,

Comrade Jacob Edi, made the allegation during a press briefing in

Abuja on Thursday.

The group claimed that the Lagos agency, which they had often

commended before now, failed to act proactively in Bimbo’s case.

Bimbo, 35, was alleged to have bought kerosene and set herself ablaze

in the heat of hostilities between her and her husband, Ikechukwu

Ogbonna, on the 13th of October, 2022 in their apartment in Lagos.

Bimbo reportedly died from severe fire injuries, and on 15th of

October, it was reported that the Lagos State government ordered an

autopsy on Bimbo corpse’s.

However, there were allegations that her husband, Ikechukwu Ogbonna,

set the deceased on fire and watched her burn.

Lemmy Ughegbe, Director of Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF)

Ughegbe while speaking on the issue said, “Based on our background in

investigative journalism, we have taken time out to investigate the

circumstances that led to Bimbo’s death and it is as disheartening as

it was avoidable.

“It is on record that Bimbo cried out, filed formal complaint to Lagos

DSVA about serial abuses by her husband, Mr. Ikechukwu Ogbonna. We

also have recorded a conversation between Bimbo and a DSVA official,

wherein Bimbo was distressed and called the agency for urgent action.

Unfortunately, the evidence we have is that the DSVA treated it with

complacency and usual bureaucratese of public service.

“For an agency set-up to deal expeditiously with issues of Domestic

and Sexual Violence, the complacency with which Bimbo’s distress call

was treated amounts to negligence and complicity in situations that

led to her death.”

He further said that it was ironic that an agency whose Facebook page

carries the message “every domestic violence case is a potential

murder case” will not act on a distress call from someone who had

previously taken the extra step to lodge two complaints.

Advertisement

In his own remark, Comrade Jacob Edi, decried the rising tide of

domestic and sexual violence called on the Lagos State Director of

Public Prosecution to call the DSVA for the files with documentary

evidence of physical abuses of the deceased by her husband.

“We have seen a video recording by Mr. Ogbonna while his wife was locked

inside the house with fire. How can a man whose wife is on fire be so

calm to record the incident instead of calling for help?” He queried.

Edi said that substantial evidence of abuses of Bimbo shows clearly

that Ogbonna knows more than he is saying about the fire incident that

killed his wife.

On her part, the founder, Jewels Hive Initiative, Oluwatoyi Falaiye,

while demanding justice said, “Bimbo’s death and the action of the Law

agency is as though Bimbo is victimised even in death. Victims of

domestic and gender-based violence suffer victimization while in an

abusive marriage or relationship and sweeping Bimbo’s case under the

carpet is sending the wrong signal.

“We as CSO and gender advocates are demanding and begging for answers!

It will be justice for all if we get the answers as to give closure to

other survivors.”

Below is a video obtained by THE WHISTLER where the late Bimbo’s

housemaid was seen narrating what transpired between the couple before

her death.

VIDEO: late Bimbo Ogbonna's housemaid narrates what transpired between the couple before her death. pic.twitter.com/NbLEWDIKrU — The Whistler Newspapers (@TheWhistlerNG) November 25, 2022

Also, a copy of late Bimbo’s conversation with the lawyer currently

handling her case was also provided.

Ughegbe said further said that , ”The reason we are doing this, is the

first step in our advocacy is to make sure that Bimbo’s case is not just

swept under the carpet and to make sure that the DSVA Agency of Lagos

State sits up and gets to the bottom of officers who were complacent

with Bimbo’s distress call.

“This has led to death. We cannot sit here and say it is murder, but

we know that enough questions must be answered by Ikechukwu Ogbonna

who chose to be recording the wife burning instead of rescuing her.

It’s a big question going by the fact that there has been other

substantial evidence of him domestically violating the said person.”