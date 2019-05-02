Don Jazzy Reacts As Tiwa Savage Quits Mavin Records After 7 Years

Advertisement

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has confirmed the exit of Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tiwa Savage, from his record label.

Savage, who signed a recording contract with Mavin Records in 2012, left the label and signed a new international recording deal with leading American record label, Universal Music Group (UMG) on Thursday.

Don Jazzy took to his Instagram page on Thursday to confirm the development.

“We would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister. It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together,” he said.

“As you start this new chapter in your life, we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else. We love you from the bottom of heart and pray GOD’s blessings continue to follow you. Amennnn,” said the Mavin boss.

The Mavin First Lady, as she’s fondly called, was announced as UMG’s new signee on Thursday.

Announcing the deal, UMG said it was “Thrilled To Welcome Tiwa Savage, One Of Africa’s Biggest Stars To The Universal Music Group Family.”

The new contract which was signed on Thursday implies that Savage’s new materials would henceforth be released internationally through UMG’s operations in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Efe Ogbeni and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna of Stealth Management would take on the singer’s new projects as executive producers.

Tiwa Savage is the first female to win the Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards 2018.

She also became the first African female to sell out at London’s Indigo.