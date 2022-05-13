Don Jazzy Was Sharing Flyers When I Met, Married Him – Ex-Wife

Michelle Jackson, the ex-wife of popular Nigerian music producer, Michael Ajereh, professionally known as Don Jazzy, has revealed how their relationship started.

According to Michelle, she was at a club at that time when she saw Don Jazzy alongside his friends sharing flyers to promote their music.

“We were in the club, at that time he was in a group and they were sharing fliers (promoting music) and I was in the club fanning myself,” said the model who stated that her marriage with the music producer lasted for two years.

“I saw him in a flier and called (his number on the flier). Days later, he replied and I invited him over to my home [and] that’s how the relationship started.”

She further stated that her visit to Nigeria was in respect to her project which she captioned “Back To The Feels” to work with some young talents.

The United Kingdom-based model made the revelations in a recent interview with Naija102fm after she returned to Nigeria in late April, 2022.

Don Jazzy had linked up with his ex-wife in Lagos and shared a video of their meeting on his Instagram story late Thursday, where he hailed Michelle as a “Naija girl.”

In the video, the duo was smiling at the camera as Don Jazzy jokingly asked her what she had learnt since she came to Nigeria and they laughed at the question.

In April 2021, Don Jazzy left his fans in shock when he revealed for the first time ever that he was once married to Michelle and that their marriage only lasted for two years.

“Well, the truth is almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful.

“I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is so beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I went and messed it up cos I was giving all my time to my music. Music became a priority instead of my family.

“We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again,” he had said, adding that Michelle had remarried and also had a son.